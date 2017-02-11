Gov. Walker attends annual dinner in Marathon City

Governor Scott Walker stopped in Central Wisconsin Saturday night for the annual Republican Party of Marathon County Lincoln Day Dinner.

The governor was joined by other state politicians including Rep. Sean Duffy, Rep. Pat Snyder and Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke. The governor said the event is a time for many in the county and area to celebrate.

“Certainly to celebrate big wins, we added seats in the state legislature,” Walker said. “...Of course for the first time since I was in high school we elected a Republican and that Republican carried the state of Wisconsin.”

The event was held at Memories Ballroom in Marathon City.