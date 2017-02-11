Men's Hockey Captures WIAC Regular Season Title with 4-1 Win over Blugolds

AU CLAIRE, Wis.- The fourth-ranked UW-Stevens Point men's hockey team captured the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) regular season championship, knocking off No. 7 UW-Eau Claire 4-1 Saturday evening at Hobbs Arena.



With just under four minutes remaining in the first period, Logan Fredericks (Millstone Township, NJ) struck the first blow for the Pointers (18-4-3, 7-1-0 WIAC), putting home a loose puck off assists by Willem Nong-Lambert (Des Moines, Iowa ), for a one-goal lead over UW-Eau Claire (16-7-3, 5-4-0 WIAC) entering the second period.



At the 1:33 mark of the second period, Patrick Moore tallied the Blugolds' lone goal of the game, scoring a power-play goal unassisted to even the game early in the middle frame.



Senior forward Lawrence Cornellier (Machesney Park, IL/Harlem)tallied his 19th goal of the season, 2:46 later, taking back the UWSP lead, which would prove to be the eventual game winner.



With time ticking down on the UWSP man advantage, sophomore defenseman Ryan Bittner (Crookston, MN) netted his fourth goal of the season to put the Pointers up 3-1 entering the final period.



With 57 seconds remaining in regulation, Fredericks scored an empty-net goal to secure the UWSP victory and the regular season championship.



UW-Stevens Point out-shot UW-Eau Claire, 30-23. Max Milosek(Lapeer, MI) recorded 22 saves for the Pointers, while Jay Deo made 27 saves for UWEC.



The Pointers will return to action on Feb. 24 and 25 in the semi-final round of the WIAC Commissioners Cup Championship. The Pointers will play host to the winner of the UW-Stout and UW-Superior series, which will take place next weekend.