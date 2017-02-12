Pointers Hit 14 Threes in Wire-To-Wire Win at UW-Stout

MENOMONIE, Wis. - The UW-Stevens Point men's basketball team (12-10, 6-6) made 14 three-pointers and closed the road portion of the season with a 76-64 win at UW-Stout (13-10, 4-8) on Saturday afternoon.



Mark Nelson (Madison, Wis./Monona Grove) led a trio of Pointers sophomores in double figures as he scored 16. Drew Fredrickson (Mount Horeb, Wis./Mount Horeb) went 5-for-5 from deep for 15 points and Ethan Bublitz (Jackson, Wis./Kettle Moraine Lutheran) added 12. Senior Bryce Williams (Maple Grove, Minn./Spring Lake Park) was also in double figures with 10 point in the win.



MJ Delmore (Wisconsin Dells, Wis./Wisconsin Dells) and Nelson combined for three early threes as the Pointers jumped out to an 11-4 lead. Bublitz joined the parade from long range and scored five-straight points to push the lead to 16-6. The host Blue Devils used a 7-1 run to close within two later in the half.



Williams hit a pair of threes down the stretch and the Pointers held a nine-point advantage at the half.



Delmore opened the second half with another three and hit his second of the period minutes later. Fredrickson got rolling moments later and hit all five of his three-pointers as UWSP maintained the lead.



Nelson finished off any comeback threat with a triple with 1:26 remaining. The Pointers hit all six free throws in the final minute to close out the 12-point victory.



UWSP returns home for back-to-back games at Bennett Court to close out the season. The Pointer face UW-Platteville on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. and UW-La Crosse on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. for Senior Day.