D3 Wrestling Regional: Stratford cleans up with nine top-place finishers

106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Manny Drexler of Stratford
2nd Place - Dane Klinger of Marathon
3rd Place - Hunter Godard of Auburndale
4th Place - Chase Ellenbecker of Athens
5th Place - Josh Brewster of Edgar
6th Place - Peter Esser of Pittsville
1st Place Match
Manny Drexler (Stratford) 35-2, So. over Dane Klinger (Marathon) 30-6, So. (Dec 4-2).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Dane Klinger (Marathon) 30-6, So. over Hunter Godard (Auburndale) 27-14, Fr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Hunter Godard (Auburndale) 27-14, Fr. over Chase Ellenbecker (Athens) 16-21, Fr. (Fall 1:42).
5th Place Match
Josh Brewster (Edgar) 15-17, So. over Peter Esser (Pittsville) 9-23, Fr. (Dec 9-2).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Dylan Baird of Auburndale
2nd Place - Carter Brunke of Athens
3rd Place - Evan Dammann of Pittsville
1st Place Match
Dylan Baird (Auburndale) 24-13, Fr. over Carter Brunke (Athens) 25-12, Fr. (Dec 10-8).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Carter Brunke (Athens) 25-12, Fr. over Evan Dammann (Pittsville) 21-10, Fr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Evan Dammann (Pittsville) 21-10, Fr. over () , . (Bye).
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - A. J. Schoenfuss of Stratford
2nd Place - Matthew Grossman of Pittsville
3rd Place - Jakob Lipinski of Edgar
4th Place - Brent Lau of Auburndale
1st Place Match
A. J. Schoenfuss (Stratford) 28-5, Jr. over Matthew Grossman (Pittsville) 26-8, Jr. (Dec 4-0).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Matthew Grossman (Pittsville) 26-8, Jr. over Jakob Lipinski (Edgar) 22-16, So. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Jakob Lipinski (Edgar) 22-16, So. over Brent Lau (Auburndale) 4-5, Fr. (Fall 1:33).
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Derek Marten of Stratford
2nd Place - Isaiah Hasenohrl of Auburndale
3rd Place - Nathan Franke of Marathon
4th Place - Josh Kania of Edgar
1st Place Match
Derek Marten (Stratford) 32-4, So. over Isaiah Hasenohrl (Auburndale) 22-16, So. (Fall 0:34).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Isaiah Hasenohrl (Auburndale) 22-16, So. over Nathan Franke (Marathon) 21-12, Jr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Nathan Franke (Marathon) 21-12, Jr. over Josh Kania (Edgar) 10-25, Fr. (Fall 3:16).
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jake Drexler of Stratford
2nd Place - Beau Merritt of Pittsville
3rd Place - Quade Webster of Thorp
4th Place - Fernando Zavaleta of Marathon
5th Place - Tyler Sommers of Edgar
1st Place Match
Jake Drexler (Stratford) 35-2, Jr. over Beau Merritt (Pittsville) 30-7, So. (Dec 10-6).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Beau Merritt (Pittsville) 30-7, So. over Quade Webster (Thorp) 24-15, Jr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Quade Webster (Thorp) 24-15, Jr. over Fernando Zavaleta (Marathon) 14-14, Jr. (Fall 1:36).
5th Place Match
Tyler Sommers (Edgar) 8-16, Sr. over () , . (Bye).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jeremy Schoenherr of Stratford
2nd Place - Tyler Dammann of Pittsville
3rd Place - Ty Guden of Edgar
4th Place - Eann Shepro of Marathon
1st Place Match
Jeremy Schoenherr (Stratford) 9-0, Jr. over Tyler Dammann (Pittsville) 33-8, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:24 (22-7)).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Tyler Dammann (Pittsville) 33-8, Jr. over Ty Guden (Edgar) 24-15, So. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Ty Guden (Edgar) 24-15, So. over Eann Shepro (Marathon) 4-6, Jr. (Fall 1:44).
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Austin Engel of Athens
2nd Place - Jordan Becker of Stratford
3rd Place - Tony Borowski of Thorp
4th Place - Ethan Heil of Edgar
5th Place - Hunter Grimm of Pittsville
6th Place - Cody Sajdik of Auburndale
1st Place Match
Austin Engel (Athens) 30-5, Sr. over Jordan Becker (Stratford) 24-7, Jr. (Fall 3:16).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Jordan Becker (Stratford) 24-7, Jr. over Tony Borowski (Thorp) 24-4, Sr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Tony Borowski (Thorp) 24-4, Sr. over Ethan Heil (Edgar) 23-14, Fr. (Dec 9-3).
5th Place Match
Hunter Grimm (Pittsville) 34-8, So. over Cody Sajdik (Auburndale) 12-15, Sr. (Fall 2:55).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Mason Kauffman of Stratford
2nd Place - Dylan Altmann of Auburndale
3rd Place - Brock Handrick of Edgar
4th Place - Kody Kauth of Pittsville
1st Place Match
Mason Kauffman (Stratford) 24-0, Sr. over Dylan Altmann (Auburndale) 26-12, Sr. (Fall 1:51).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Dylan Altmann (Auburndale) 26-12, Sr. over Brock Handrick (Edgar) 16-10, So. (Dec 9-5).
3rd Place Match
Brock Handrick (Edgar) 16-10, So. over Kody Kauth (Pittsville) 22-5, Jr. (Dec 7-6).
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - David Marquardt of Stratford
2nd Place - Nathaniel Morse of Athens
3rd Place - Scott Schooley of Pittsville
4th Place - Dawson Lemmer of Edgar
5th Place - Nikolas Engelbright of Auburndale
1st Place Match
David Marquardt (Stratford) 31-3, Sr. over Nathaniel Morse (Athens) 31-8, Sr. (Dec 10-6).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Nathaniel Morse (Athens) 31-8, Sr. over Scott Schooley (Pittsville) 14-4, Sr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Scott Schooley (Pittsville) 14-4, Sr. over Dawson Lemmer (Edgar) 9-17, Jr. (Fall 0:54).
5th Place Match
Nikolas Engelbright (Auburndale) 2-4, Fr. over () , . (Bye).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kade Ehrike of Stratford
2nd Place - Kellar Wolfe of Auburndale
3rd Place - Colton Heil of Edgar
4th Place - Connor Westfall of Athens
5th Place - Jordan Schneeberger of Marathon
6th Place - Ryan Zickert of Pittsville
1st Place Match
Kade Ehrike (Stratford) 21-5, So. over Kellar Wolfe (Auburndale) 30-9, Jr. (Dec 8-7).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Kellar Wolfe (Auburndale) 30-9, Jr. over Colton Heil (Edgar) 22-6, Jr. (Dec 7-4).
3rd Place Match
Colton Heil (Edgar) 22-6, Jr. over Connor Westfall (Athens) 24-11, Fr. (Dec 7-3).
5th Place Match
Jordan Schneeberger (Marathon) 22-13, Jr. over Ryan Zickert (Pittsville) 10-20, So. (Dec 8-3).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Will Raatz of Edgar
2nd Place - Marshall Westfall of Athens
3rd Place - Henry Myers of Pittsville
4th Place - Dylan Schoenherr of Stratford
5th Place - Kaden Calloway of Marathon
1st Place Match
Will Raatz (Edgar) 30-3, So. over Marshall Westfall (Athens) 30-7, Jr. (Dec 7-5).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Marshall Westfall (Athens) 30-7, Jr. over Henry Myers (Pittsville) 22-14, Jr. (Fall 0:24).
3rd Place Match
Henry Myers (Pittsville) 22-14, Jr. over Dylan Schoenherr (Stratford) 21-9, So. (Inj. 0:00).
5th Place Match
Kaden Calloway (Marathon) 11-10, Sr. over () , . (Bye).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Alex Lemanski of Edgar
2nd Place - Aiden Hoffman of Stratford
3rd Place - Todd Parker of Pittsville
4th Place - John Birkholz of Athens
1st Place Match
Alex Lemanski (Edgar) 35-3, Sr. over Aiden Hoffman (Stratford) 31-7, Jr. (Fall 2:47).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Aiden Hoffman (Stratford) 31-7, Jr. over Todd Parker (Pittsville) 26-7, Sr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Todd Parker (Pittsville) 26-7, Sr. over John Birkholz (Athens) 7-6, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:52 (16-1)).
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kamren Bornbach of Stratford
2nd Place - Dakota Venzke of Athens
3rd Place - Bryce Imhoff of Edgar
4th Place - Kyle Masanz of Pittsville
5th Place - Sam Hasenohrl of Auburndale
1st Place Match
Kamren Bornbach (Stratford) 31-1, Sr. over Dakota Venzke (Athens) 29-9, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:11 (18-3)).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Dakota Venzke (Athens) 29-9, Jr. over Bryce Imhoff (Edgar) 16-12, Jr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Bryce Imhoff (Edgar) 16-12, Jr. over Kyle Masanz (Pittsville) 20-15, Jr. (Fall 1:05).
5th Place Match
Sam Hasenohrl (Auburndale) 9-23, Jr. over () , . (Bye).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tyson Sommer of Athens
2nd Place - Tyson Kauffman of Stratford
3rd Place - James Wolfe of Auburndale
4th Place - Ryan Mckibben of Edgar
5th Place - Kordel Landphier of Pittsville
1st Place Match
Tyson Sommer (Athens) 36-3, Jr. over Tyson Kauffman (Stratford) 10-3, Sr. (Inj. 0:00).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Tyson Kauffman (Stratford) 10-3, Sr. over James Wolfe (Auburndale) 25-11, So. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
James Wolfe (Auburndale) 25-11, So. over Ryan Mckibben (Edgar) 17-12, So. (Fall 0:37).
5th Place Match
Kordel Landphier (Pittsville) 12-14, So. over () , . (Bye).
--
Joe Schwabe
6-12 PE
Head Wrestling; Asst. FB