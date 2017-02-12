D3 Wrestling Regional: Stratford cleans up with nine top-place finishers

Tournament Results

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Manny Drexler of Stratford

2nd Place - Dane Klinger of Marathon

3rd Place - Hunter Godard of Auburndale

4th Place - Chase Ellenbecker of Athens

5th Place - Josh Brewster of Edgar

6th Place - Peter Esser of Pittsville

1st Place Match

Manny Drexler (Stratford) 35-2, So. over Dane Klinger (Marathon) 30-6, So. (Dec 4-2).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Dane Klinger (Marathon) 30-6, So. over Hunter Godard (Auburndale) 27-14, Fr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Hunter Godard (Auburndale) 27-14, Fr. over Chase Ellenbecker (Athens) 16-21, Fr. (Fall 1:42).

5th Place Match

Josh Brewster (Edgar) 15-17, So. over Peter Esser (Pittsville) 9-23, Fr. (Dec 9-2).



113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Dylan Baird of Auburndale

2nd Place - Carter Brunke of Athens

3rd Place - Evan Dammann of Pittsville

1st Place Match

Dylan Baird (Auburndale) 24-13, Fr. over Carter Brunke (Athens) 25-12, Fr. (Dec 10-8).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Carter Brunke (Athens) 25-12, Fr. over Evan Dammann (Pittsville) 21-10, Fr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Evan Dammann (Pittsville) 21-10, Fr. over () , . (Bye).

5th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye).



120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - A. J. Schoenfuss of Stratford

2nd Place - Matthew Grossman of Pittsville

3rd Place - Jakob Lipinski of Edgar

4th Place - Brent Lau of Auburndale

1st Place Match

A. J. Schoenfuss (Stratford) 28-5, Jr. over Matthew Grossman (Pittsville) 26-8, Jr. (Dec 4-0).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Matthew Grossman (Pittsville) 26-8, Jr. over Jakob Lipinski (Edgar) 22-16, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Jakob Lipinski (Edgar) 22-16, So. over Brent Lau (Auburndale) 4-5, Fr. (Fall 1:33).

5th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye).



126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Derek Marten of Stratford

2nd Place - Isaiah Hasenohrl of Auburndale

3rd Place - Nathan Franke of Marathon

4th Place - Josh Kania of Edgar

1st Place Match

Derek Marten (Stratford) 32-4, So. over Isaiah Hasenohrl (Auburndale) 22-16, So. (Fall 0:34).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Isaiah Hasenohrl (Auburndale) 22-16, So. over Nathan Franke (Marathon) 21-12, Jr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Nathan Franke (Marathon) 21-12, Jr. over Josh Kania (Edgar) 10-25, Fr. (Fall 3:16).

5th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye).



132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jake Drexler of Stratford

2nd Place - Beau Merritt of Pittsville

3rd Place - Quade Webster of Thorp

4th Place - Fernando Zavaleta of Marathon

5th Place - Tyler Sommers of Edgar

1st Place Match

Jake Drexler (Stratford) 35-2, Jr. over Beau Merritt (Pittsville) 30-7, So. (Dec 10-6).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Beau Merritt (Pittsville) 30-7, So. over Quade Webster (Thorp) 24-15, Jr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Quade Webster (Thorp) 24-15, Jr. over Fernando Zavaleta (Marathon) 14-14, Jr. (Fall 1:36).

5th Place Match

Tyler Sommers (Edgar) 8-16, Sr. over () , . (Bye).



138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jeremy Schoenherr of Stratford

2nd Place - Tyler Dammann of Pittsville

3rd Place - Ty Guden of Edgar

4th Place - Eann Shepro of Marathon

1st Place Match

Jeremy Schoenherr (Stratford) 9-0, Jr. over Tyler Dammann (Pittsville) 33-8, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:24 (22-7)).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Tyler Dammann (Pittsville) 33-8, Jr. over Ty Guden (Edgar) 24-15, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Ty Guden (Edgar) 24-15, So. over Eann Shepro (Marathon) 4-6, Jr. (Fall 1:44).

5th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye).



145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Austin Engel of Athens

2nd Place - Jordan Becker of Stratford

3rd Place - Tony Borowski of Thorp

4th Place - Ethan Heil of Edgar

5th Place - Hunter Grimm of Pittsville

6th Place - Cody Sajdik of Auburndale

1st Place Match

Austin Engel (Athens) 30-5, Sr. over Jordan Becker (Stratford) 24-7, Jr. (Fall 3:16).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Jordan Becker (Stratford) 24-7, Jr. over Tony Borowski (Thorp) 24-4, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Tony Borowski (Thorp) 24-4, Sr. over Ethan Heil (Edgar) 23-14, Fr. (Dec 9-3).

5th Place Match

Hunter Grimm (Pittsville) 34-8, So. over Cody Sajdik (Auburndale) 12-15, Sr. (Fall 2:55).



152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Mason Kauffman of Stratford

2nd Place - Dylan Altmann of Auburndale

3rd Place - Brock Handrick of Edgar

4th Place - Kody Kauth of Pittsville

1st Place Match

Mason Kauffman (Stratford) 24-0, Sr. over Dylan Altmann (Auburndale) 26-12, Sr. (Fall 1:51).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Dylan Altmann (Auburndale) 26-12, Sr. over Brock Handrick (Edgar) 16-10, So. (Dec 9-5).

3rd Place Match

Brock Handrick (Edgar) 16-10, So. over Kody Kauth (Pittsville) 22-5, Jr. (Dec 7-6).

5th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye).



160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - David Marquardt of Stratford

2nd Place - Nathaniel Morse of Athens

3rd Place - Scott Schooley of Pittsville

4th Place - Dawson Lemmer of Edgar

5th Place - Nikolas Engelbright of Auburndale

1st Place Match

David Marquardt (Stratford) 31-3, Sr. over Nathaniel Morse (Athens) 31-8, Sr. (Dec 10-6).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Nathaniel Morse (Athens) 31-8, Sr. over Scott Schooley (Pittsville) 14-4, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Scott Schooley (Pittsville) 14-4, Sr. over Dawson Lemmer (Edgar) 9-17, Jr. (Fall 0:54).

5th Place Match

Nikolas Engelbright (Auburndale) 2-4, Fr. over () , . (Bye).



170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kade Ehrike of Stratford

2nd Place - Kellar Wolfe of Auburndale

3rd Place - Colton Heil of Edgar

4th Place - Connor Westfall of Athens

5th Place - Jordan Schneeberger of Marathon

6th Place - Ryan Zickert of Pittsville

1st Place Match

Kade Ehrike (Stratford) 21-5, So. over Kellar Wolfe (Auburndale) 30-9, Jr. (Dec 8-7).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Kellar Wolfe (Auburndale) 30-9, Jr. over Colton Heil (Edgar) 22-6, Jr. (Dec 7-4).

3rd Place Match

Colton Heil (Edgar) 22-6, Jr. over Connor Westfall (Athens) 24-11, Fr. (Dec 7-3).

5th Place Match

Jordan Schneeberger (Marathon) 22-13, Jr. over Ryan Zickert (Pittsville) 10-20, So. (Dec 8-3).



182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Will Raatz of Edgar

2nd Place - Marshall Westfall of Athens

3rd Place - Henry Myers of Pittsville

4th Place - Dylan Schoenherr of Stratford

5th Place - Kaden Calloway of Marathon

1st Place Match

Will Raatz (Edgar) 30-3, So. over Marshall Westfall (Athens) 30-7, Jr. (Dec 7-5).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Marshall Westfall (Athens) 30-7, Jr. over Henry Myers (Pittsville) 22-14, Jr. (Fall 0:24).

3rd Place Match

Henry Myers (Pittsville) 22-14, Jr. over Dylan Schoenherr (Stratford) 21-9, So. (Inj. 0:00).

5th Place Match

Kaden Calloway (Marathon) 11-10, Sr. over () , . (Bye).



195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Alex Lemanski of Edgar

2nd Place - Aiden Hoffman of Stratford

3rd Place - Todd Parker of Pittsville

4th Place - John Birkholz of Athens

1st Place Match

Alex Lemanski (Edgar) 35-3, Sr. over Aiden Hoffman (Stratford) 31-7, Jr. (Fall 2:47).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Aiden Hoffman (Stratford) 31-7, Jr. over Todd Parker (Pittsville) 26-7, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Todd Parker (Pittsville) 26-7, Sr. over John Birkholz (Athens) 7-6, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:52 (16-1)).

5th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye).



220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kamren Bornbach of Stratford

2nd Place - Dakota Venzke of Athens

3rd Place - Bryce Imhoff of Edgar

4th Place - Kyle Masanz of Pittsville

5th Place - Sam Hasenohrl of Auburndale

1st Place Match

Kamren Bornbach (Stratford) 31-1, Sr. over Dakota Venzke (Athens) 29-9, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:11 (18-3)).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Dakota Venzke (Athens) 29-9, Jr. over Bryce Imhoff (Edgar) 16-12, Jr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Bryce Imhoff (Edgar) 16-12, Jr. over Kyle Masanz (Pittsville) 20-15, Jr. (Fall 1:05).

5th Place Match

Sam Hasenohrl (Auburndale) 9-23, Jr. over () , . (Bye).



285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tyson Sommer of Athens

2nd Place - Tyson Kauffman of Stratford

3rd Place - James Wolfe of Auburndale

4th Place - Ryan Mckibben of Edgar

5th Place - Kordel Landphier of Pittsville

1st Place Match

Tyson Sommer (Athens) 36-3, Jr. over Tyson Kauffman (Stratford) 10-3, Sr. (Inj. 0:00).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Tyson Kauffman (Stratford) 10-3, Sr. over James Wolfe (Auburndale) 25-11, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

James Wolfe (Auburndale) 25-11, So. over Ryan Mckibben (Edgar) 17-12, So. (Fall 0:37).

5th Place Match

Kordel Landphier (Pittsville) 12-14, So. over () , . (Bye).

--

Joe Schwabe

6-12 PE

Head Wrestling; Asst. FB