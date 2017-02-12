Local Special Olympics team takes on Newsline 9 in basketball - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Local Special Olympics team takes on Newsline 9 in basketball

By Emily Thornton, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
A local Special Olympics basketball team named the "Dream Team" took on members of Newsline 9 in a game Saturday afternoon.

The event was held in conjunction with a Dream Team player's birthday.

Despite a close game, the Dream Team ultimately came out on top and claimed the 32-23 victory.

