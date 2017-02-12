D2 Wrestling Regional: Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards takes three podiums

106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Blaze Thurber of Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards
2nd Place - Neil Bretl of Antigo
3rd Place - Austin Snow of Tomahawk
4th Place - Cole Coppock of Mosinee
1st Place Match
Blaze Thurber (Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards) 36-5, Fr. over Neil Bretl (Antigo) 19-14, Fr. (Dec 9-4).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Neil Bretl (Antigo) 19-14, Fr. over Austin Snow (Tomahawk) 19-9, Fr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Austin Snow (Tomahawk) 19-9, Fr. over Cole Coppock (Mosinee) 18-18, Fr. (Fall 2:50).
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Josh Ehster of Mosinee
2nd Place - Lance Knight of Tomahawk
3rd Place - Klayton Havlovic of Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards
4th Place - Gavin Estrada of Waupaca
5th Place - Sam Hoffman of Antigo
1st Place Match
Josh Ehster (Mosinee) 30-2, Sr. over Lance Knight (Tomahawk) 21-13, Fr. (Fall 2:19).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Lance Knight (Tomahawk) 21-13, Fr. over Klayton Havlovic (Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards) 21-11, Fr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Klayton Havlovic (Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards) 21-11, Fr. over Gavin Estrada (Waupaca) 8-10, Jr. (Dec 6-2).
5th Place Match
Sam Hoffman (Antigo) 3-13, Fr. over () , . (Bye).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Dejay Nordrum of Lakeland
2nd Place - Brant Hall of Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards
3rd Place - Tanner Johnson of Waupaca
4th Place - Luke Knight of Tomahawk
5th Place - Nathan Dykstra of Antigo
6th Place - Jackson Swita of Mosinee
1st Place Match
Dejay Nordrum (Lakeland) 30-9, Jr. over Brant Hall (Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards) 29-9, So. (MD 9-1).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Brant Hall (Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards) 29-9, So. over Tanner Johnson (Waupaca) 25-13, Jr. (Dec 4-3).
3rd Place Match
Tanner Johnson (Waupaca) 25-13, Jr. over Luke Knight (Tomahawk) 13-12, Fr. (Dec 11-4).
5th Place Match
Nathan Dykstra (Antigo) 12-16, Fr. over Jackson Swita (Mosinee) 8-14, Fr. (Fall 3:28).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Craig Elsen of Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards
2nd Place - Benjamin Stimac of Antigo
3rd Place - Colby Bernhardt of Waupaca
4th Place - Alex Myszka of Lakeland
5th Place - Neleah Hedges of Tomahawk
1st Place Match
Craig Elsen (Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards) 33-6, So. over Benjamin Stimac (Antigo) 24-10, So. (SV-1 7-5).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Benjamin Stimac (Antigo) 24-10, So. over Colby Bernhardt (Waupaca) 30-9, Fr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Colby Bernhardt (Waupaca) 30-9, Fr. over Alex Myszka (Lakeland) 4-8, So. (TF-1.5 2:59 (16-0)).
5th Place Match
Neleah Hedges (Tomahawk) 0-1, Fr. over () , . (Bye).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jordan Sarver of Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards
2nd Place - Brandon Lucht of Antigo
3rd Place - Traner Weiler of Mosinee
4th Place - Tate Olson of Lakeland
5th Place - Noah Loerke of Waupaca
6th Place - Tom Rigney of Tomahawk
1st Place Match
Jordan Sarver (Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards) 37-4, Sr. over Brandon Lucht (Antigo) 27-7, Jr. (Dec 7-0).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Brandon Lucht (Antigo) 27-7, Jr. over Traner Weiler (Mosinee) 10-19, So. (MD 9-0).
3rd Place Match
Traner Weiler (Mosinee) 10-19, So. over Tate Olson (Lakeland) 23-18, So. (Dec 9-3).
5th Place Match
Noah Loerke (Waupaca) 3-9, So. over Tom Rigney (Tomahawk) 0-2, Fr. (Dec 9-2).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jack Scandin of Lakeland
2nd Place - Logan Bernhardt of Waupaca
3rd Place - Brady Anderson of Tomahawk
4th Place - Dylan Warax of Antigo
5th Place - Jacob Searing of Mosinee
1st Place Match
Jack Scandin (Lakeland) 34-6, Jr. over Logan Bernhardt (Waupaca) 35-5, Sr. (Fall 1:48).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Logan Bernhardt (Waupaca) 35-5, Sr. over Brady Anderson (Tomahawk) 28-8, Jr. (Fall 1:36).
3rd Place Match
Brady Anderson (Tomahawk) 28-8, Jr. over Dylan Warax (Antigo) 10-4, So. (Fall 4:36).
5th Place Match
Jacob Searing (Mosinee) 7-19, Jr. over () , . (Bye).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Wyatt Wenninger of Tomahawk
2nd Place - John Schlieve of Antigo
3rd Place - Aden Elsen of Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards
4th Place - Jimmy Intribus of Waupaca
5th Place - Jason Hilgart of Lakeland
6th Place - Jaydon Cherek of Mosinee
1st Place Match
Wyatt Wenninger (Tomahawk) 25-6, So. over Aden Elsen (Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards) 27-11, So. (Dec 9-6).
2nd Place Wrestleback
John Schlieve (Antigo) 16-14, Jr. over Aden Elsen (Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards) 27-11, So. (Fall 2:47).
3rd Place Match
John Schlieve (Antigo) 16-14, Jr. over Jimmy Intribus (Waupaca) 17-12, Jr. (Fall 3:11).
5th Place Match
Jason Hilgart (Lakeland) 20-17, Fr. over Jaydon Cherek (Mosinee) 11-20, Fr. (Dec 8-1).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jake McClintock of Lakeland
2nd Place - Andy Ellis of Mosinee
3rd Place - Garret Balis of Antigo
4th Place - Gunnar Millard of Tomahawk
5th Place - Garret Miller of Waupaca
1st Place Match
Jake McClintock (Lakeland) 36-7, Sr. over Andy Ellis (Mosinee) 13-19, Jr. (Fall 1:23).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Andy Ellis (Mosinee) 13-19, Jr. over Garret Balis (Antigo) 12-15, Sr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Garret Balis (Antigo) 12-15, Sr. over Gunnar Millard (Tomahawk) 5-14, Fr. (Fall 1:24).
5th Place Match
Garret Miller (Waupaca) 3-19, Fr. over () , . (Bye).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Korbin Krueger of Antigo
2nd Place - Matt Turkewicz of Tomahawk
3rd Place - Mitchel Pecher of Waupaca
1st Place Match
Korbin Krueger (Antigo) 19-10, So. over Matt Turkewicz (Tomahawk) 20-13, Jr. (Dec 7-3).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Matt Turkewicz (Tomahawk) 20-13, Jr. over Mitchel Pecher (Waupaca) 6-24, Jr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Mitchel Pecher (Waupaca) 6-24, Jr. over () , . (Bye).
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Will Dixon of Antigo
2nd Place - Mason Holmquist of Lakeland
3rd Place - Tony Matti of Tomahawk
4th Place - Brock Sanger of Waupaca
1st Place Match
Will Dixon (Antigo) 24-7, Sr. over Mason Holmquist (Lakeland) 11-9, So. (MD 11-3).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Mason Holmquist (Lakeland) 11-9, So. over Tony Matti (Tomahawk) 12-15, Fr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Tony Matti (Tomahawk) 12-15, Fr. over Brock Sanger (Waupaca) 7-19, Fr. (Fall 1:48).
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Collinn Eldridge of Antigo
2nd Place - Ieon Diver of Lakeland
3rd Place - Natasha Schultz of Waupaca
1st Place Match
Collinn Eldridge (Antigo) 20-9, So. over Ieon Diver (Lakeland) 21-8, Sr. (Fall 1:17).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Ieon Diver (Lakeland) 21-8, Sr. over Natasha Schultz (Waupaca) 2-10, Sr. (Fall 0:27).
3rd Place Match
Natasha Schultz (Waupaca) 2-10, Sr. over () , . (Bye).
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Derrick Rotta of Waupaca
2nd Place - Jacob Matti of Tomahawk
3rd Place - Nick Roller of Antigo
1st Place Match
Derrick Rotta (Waupaca) 28-7, Sr. over Jacob Matti (Tomahawk) 22-8, Jr. (Fall 3:10).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Jacob Matti (Tomahawk) 22-8, Jr. over Nick Roller (Antigo) 7-8, Fr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Nick Roller (Antigo) 7-8, Fr. over () , . (Bye).
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Zach Stefonich of Tomahawk
2nd Place - Mark Kilcoyne of Waupaca
3rd Place - Qwan Bussey of Antigo
1st Place Match
Zach Stefonich (Tomahawk) 21-11, Sr. over Mark Kilcoyne (Waupaca) 9-6, Jr. (Fall 3:37).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Mark Kilcoyne (Waupaca) 9-6, Jr. over Qwan Bussey (Antigo) 11-15, Sr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Qwan Bussey (Antigo) 11-15, Sr. over () , . (Bye).
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jose Mohr of Mosinee
2nd Place - Noah Williams of Antigo
3rd Place - Kyle Nelson of Tomahawk
1st Place Match
Jose Mohr (Mosinee) 16-10, Jr. over Noah Williams (Antigo) 20-9, Jr. (Dec 7-6).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Noah Williams (Antigo) 20-9, Jr. over Kyle Nelson (Tomahawk) 3-19, Fr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Kyle Nelson (Tomahawk) 3-19, Fr. over () , . (Bye).
5th Place Match
() , . over () , . (Bye).