D2 Wrestling Regional: Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards takes three podiums

Tournament Results

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Blaze Thurber of Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards

2nd Place - Neil Bretl of Antigo

3rd Place - Austin Snow of Tomahawk

4th Place - Cole Coppock of Mosinee

1st Place Match

Blaze Thurber (Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards) 36-5, Fr. over Neil Bretl (Antigo) 19-14, Fr. (Dec 9-4).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Neil Bretl (Antigo) 19-14, Fr. over Austin Snow (Tomahawk) 19-9, Fr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Austin Snow (Tomahawk) 19-9, Fr. over Cole Coppock (Mosinee) 18-18, Fr. (Fall 2:50).

5th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye).



113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Josh Ehster of Mosinee

2nd Place - Lance Knight of Tomahawk

3rd Place - Klayton Havlovic of Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards

4th Place - Gavin Estrada of Waupaca

5th Place - Sam Hoffman of Antigo

1st Place Match

Josh Ehster (Mosinee) 30-2, Sr. over Lance Knight (Tomahawk) 21-13, Fr. (Fall 2:19).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Lance Knight (Tomahawk) 21-13, Fr. over Klayton Havlovic (Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards) 21-11, Fr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Klayton Havlovic (Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards) 21-11, Fr. over Gavin Estrada (Waupaca) 8-10, Jr. (Dec 6-2).

5th Place Match

Sam Hoffman (Antigo) 3-13, Fr. over () , . (Bye).



120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Dejay Nordrum of Lakeland

2nd Place - Brant Hall of Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards

3rd Place - Tanner Johnson of Waupaca

4th Place - Luke Knight of Tomahawk

5th Place - Nathan Dykstra of Antigo

6th Place - Jackson Swita of Mosinee

1st Place Match

Dejay Nordrum (Lakeland) 30-9, Jr. over Brant Hall (Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards) 29-9, So. (MD 9-1).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Brant Hall (Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards) 29-9, So. over Tanner Johnson (Waupaca) 25-13, Jr. (Dec 4-3).

3rd Place Match

Tanner Johnson (Waupaca) 25-13, Jr. over Luke Knight (Tomahawk) 13-12, Fr. (Dec 11-4).

5th Place Match

Nathan Dykstra (Antigo) 12-16, Fr. over Jackson Swita (Mosinee) 8-14, Fr. (Fall 3:28).



126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Craig Elsen of Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards

2nd Place - Benjamin Stimac of Antigo

3rd Place - Colby Bernhardt of Waupaca

4th Place - Alex Myszka of Lakeland

5th Place - Neleah Hedges of Tomahawk

1st Place Match

Craig Elsen (Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards) 33-6, So. over Benjamin Stimac (Antigo) 24-10, So. (SV-1 7-5).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Benjamin Stimac (Antigo) 24-10, So. over Colby Bernhardt (Waupaca) 30-9, Fr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Colby Bernhardt (Waupaca) 30-9, Fr. over Alex Myszka (Lakeland) 4-8, So. (TF-1.5 2:59 (16-0)).

5th Place Match

Neleah Hedges (Tomahawk) 0-1, Fr. over () , . (Bye).



132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jordan Sarver of Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards

2nd Place - Brandon Lucht of Antigo

3rd Place - Traner Weiler of Mosinee

4th Place - Tate Olson of Lakeland

5th Place - Noah Loerke of Waupaca

6th Place - Tom Rigney of Tomahawk

1st Place Match

Jordan Sarver (Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards) 37-4, Sr. over Brandon Lucht (Antigo) 27-7, Jr. (Dec 7-0).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Brandon Lucht (Antigo) 27-7, Jr. over Traner Weiler (Mosinee) 10-19, So. (MD 9-0).

3rd Place Match

Traner Weiler (Mosinee) 10-19, So. over Tate Olson (Lakeland) 23-18, So. (Dec 9-3).

5th Place Match

Noah Loerke (Waupaca) 3-9, So. over Tom Rigney (Tomahawk) 0-2, Fr. (Dec 9-2).



138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jack Scandin of Lakeland

2nd Place - Logan Bernhardt of Waupaca

3rd Place - Brady Anderson of Tomahawk

4th Place - Dylan Warax of Antigo

5th Place - Jacob Searing of Mosinee

1st Place Match

Jack Scandin (Lakeland) 34-6, Jr. over Logan Bernhardt (Waupaca) 35-5, Sr. (Fall 1:48).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Logan Bernhardt (Waupaca) 35-5, Sr. over Brady Anderson (Tomahawk) 28-8, Jr. (Fall 1:36).

3rd Place Match

Brady Anderson (Tomahawk) 28-8, Jr. over Dylan Warax (Antigo) 10-4, So. (Fall 4:36).

5th Place Match

Jacob Searing (Mosinee) 7-19, Jr. over () , . (Bye).



145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Wyatt Wenninger of Tomahawk

2nd Place - John Schlieve of Antigo

3rd Place - Aden Elsen of Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards

4th Place - Jimmy Intribus of Waupaca

5th Place - Jason Hilgart of Lakeland

6th Place - Jaydon Cherek of Mosinee

1st Place Match

Wyatt Wenninger (Tomahawk) 25-6, So. over Aden Elsen (Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards) 27-11, So. (Dec 9-6).

2nd Place Wrestleback

John Schlieve (Antigo) 16-14, Jr. over Aden Elsen (Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards) 27-11, So. (Fall 2:47).

3rd Place Match

John Schlieve (Antigo) 16-14, Jr. over Jimmy Intribus (Waupaca) 17-12, Jr. (Fall 3:11).

5th Place Match

Jason Hilgart (Lakeland) 20-17, Fr. over Jaydon Cherek (Mosinee) 11-20, Fr. (Dec 8-1).



152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jake McClintock of Lakeland

2nd Place - Andy Ellis of Mosinee

3rd Place - Garret Balis of Antigo

4th Place - Gunnar Millard of Tomahawk

5th Place - Garret Miller of Waupaca

1st Place Match

Jake McClintock (Lakeland) 36-7, Sr. over Andy Ellis (Mosinee) 13-19, Jr. (Fall 1:23).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Andy Ellis (Mosinee) 13-19, Jr. over Garret Balis (Antigo) 12-15, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Garret Balis (Antigo) 12-15, Sr. over Gunnar Millard (Tomahawk) 5-14, Fr. (Fall 1:24).

5th Place Match

Garret Miller (Waupaca) 3-19, Fr. over () , . (Bye).



160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Korbin Krueger of Antigo

2nd Place - Matt Turkewicz of Tomahawk

3rd Place - Mitchel Pecher of Waupaca

1st Place Match

Korbin Krueger (Antigo) 19-10, So. over Matt Turkewicz (Tomahawk) 20-13, Jr. (Dec 7-3).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Matt Turkewicz (Tomahawk) 20-13, Jr. over Mitchel Pecher (Waupaca) 6-24, Jr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Mitchel Pecher (Waupaca) 6-24, Jr. over () , . (Bye).

5th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye).



170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Will Dixon of Antigo

2nd Place - Mason Holmquist of Lakeland

3rd Place - Tony Matti of Tomahawk

4th Place - Brock Sanger of Waupaca

1st Place Match

Will Dixon (Antigo) 24-7, Sr. over Mason Holmquist (Lakeland) 11-9, So. (MD 11-3).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Mason Holmquist (Lakeland) 11-9, So. over Tony Matti (Tomahawk) 12-15, Fr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Tony Matti (Tomahawk) 12-15, Fr. over Brock Sanger (Waupaca) 7-19, Fr. (Fall 1:48).

5th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye).



182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Collinn Eldridge of Antigo

2nd Place - Ieon Diver of Lakeland

3rd Place - Natasha Schultz of Waupaca

1st Place Match

Collinn Eldridge (Antigo) 20-9, So. over Ieon Diver (Lakeland) 21-8, Sr. (Fall 1:17).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Ieon Diver (Lakeland) 21-8, Sr. over Natasha Schultz (Waupaca) 2-10, Sr. (Fall 0:27).

3rd Place Match

Natasha Schultz (Waupaca) 2-10, Sr. over () , . (Bye).

5th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye).



195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Derrick Rotta of Waupaca

2nd Place - Jacob Matti of Tomahawk

3rd Place - Nick Roller of Antigo

1st Place Match

Derrick Rotta (Waupaca) 28-7, Sr. over Jacob Matti (Tomahawk) 22-8, Jr. (Fall 3:10).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Jacob Matti (Tomahawk) 22-8, Jr. over Nick Roller (Antigo) 7-8, Fr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Nick Roller (Antigo) 7-8, Fr. over () , . (Bye).

5th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye).



220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Zach Stefonich of Tomahawk

2nd Place - Mark Kilcoyne of Waupaca

3rd Place - Qwan Bussey of Antigo

1st Place Match

Zach Stefonich (Tomahawk) 21-11, Sr. over Mark Kilcoyne (Waupaca) 9-6, Jr. (Fall 3:37).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Mark Kilcoyne (Waupaca) 9-6, Jr. over Qwan Bussey (Antigo) 11-15, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Qwan Bussey (Antigo) 11-15, Sr. over () , . (Bye).

5th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye).



285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jose Mohr of Mosinee

2nd Place - Noah Williams of Antigo

3rd Place - Kyle Nelson of Tomahawk

1st Place Match

Jose Mohr (Mosinee) 16-10, Jr. over Noah Williams (Antigo) 20-9, Jr. (Dec 7-6).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Noah Williams (Antigo) 20-9, Jr. over Kyle Nelson (Tomahawk) 3-19, Fr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Kyle Nelson (Tomahawk) 3-19, Fr. over () , . (Bye).

5th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye).