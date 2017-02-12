D1 Wrestling Regional: Everest's Sam Stroick hands Rhinelander's Colton Krueger first loss of the season for podium at 195

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Justin Groshek of Stevens Point

2nd Place - Cameron Schmeiser of Wausau West

3rd Place - Cale Benitz of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

4th Place - Shane Westerhausen of Marshfield

5th Place - Josie Bartishofski of Wausau East

6th Place - Isabella Anderson of Rhinelander

1st Place Match

Justin Groshek (Stevens Point) 33-2, Fr. over Cameron Schmeiser (Wausau West) 28-7, So. (Dec 5-4).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Cameron Schmeiser (Wausau West) 28-7, So. over Cale Benitz (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 25-6, So. (Dec 6-0).

3rd Place Match

Cale Benitz (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 25-6, So. over Shane Westerhausen (Marshfield) 20-12, Fr. (Dec 10-6).

5th Place Match

Josie Bartishofski (Wausau East) 17-16, So. over Isabella Anderson (Rhinelander) 3-20, Fr. (Fall 1:59).

4th Place Wrestleback

Shane Westerhausen (Marshfield) 20-12, Fr. over Josie Bartishofski (Wausau East) 17-16, So. (MD 16-3).



113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brady Koontz of Stevens Point

2nd Place - Reuben Guzik of Rhinelander

3rd Place - Ben Diny of Wausau East

4th Place - Caden Dennee of Marshfield

5th Place - Allister Greening of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

6th Place - Alex Gehrke of Merrill

1st Place Match

Brady Koontz (Stevens Point) 30-0, Sr. over Reuben Guzik (Rhinelander) 28-9, Jr. (MD 18-8).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Reuben Guzik (Rhinelander) 28-9, Jr. over Ben Diny (Wausau East) 25-10, Jr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Ben Diny (Wausau East) 25-10, Jr. over Caden Dennee (Marshfield) 22-14, So. (TF-1.5 5:00 (19-3)).

5th Place Match

Allister Greening (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 20-18, So. over Alex Gehrke (Merrill) 17-16, Fr. (Fall 1:00).

4th Place Wrestleback

Caden Dennee (Marshfield) 22-14, So. over Allister Greening (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 20-18, So. (Fall 1:42).



120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Dylan Koontz of Stevens Point

2nd Place - Tyler Olson of Rhinelander

3rd Place - Tanner Kanable of Marshfield

4th Place - Zach Fisher of Wausau West

5th Place - Ricky Watz of D. C. Everest

6th Place - Jacob Woller of Merrill

1st Place Match

Dylan Koontz (Stevens Point) 31-2, Sr. over Tyler Olson (Rhinelander) 29-8, Jr. (MD 21-8).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Tyler Olson (Rhinelander) 29-8, Jr. over Tanner Kanable (Marshfield) 23-11, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Tanner Kanable (Marshfield) 23-11, So. over Zach Fisher (Wausau West) 10-9, Sr. (Dec 7-0).

5th Place Match

Ricky Watz (D. C. Everest) 10-14, Fr. over Jacob Woller (Merrill) 2-4, Fr. (Fall 5:59).

4th Place Wrestleback

Zach Fisher (Wausau West) 10-9, Sr. over Ricky Watz (D. C. Everest) 10-14, Fr. (RULE).



126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Chance Bailey of Stevens Point

2nd Place - Thomas Severson of D. C. Everest

3rd Place - Zac Hamel of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

4th Place - Kongpheng Lo of Wausau West

5th Place - Casey Hoffman of Merrill

6th Place - Brayden Richardson of Marshfield

1st Place Match

Chance Bailey (Stevens Point) 33-1, Jr. over Thomas Severson (D. C. Everest) 33-6, Jr. (Dec 5-4).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Thomas Severson (D. C. Everest) 33-6, Jr. over Zac Hamel (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 22-15, Fr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Zac Hamel (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 22-15, Fr. over Kongpheng Lo (Wausau West) 11-15, Jr. (Dec 5-3).

5th Place Match

Casey Hoffman (Merrill) 13-12, Fr. over Brayden Richardson (Marshfield) 9-15, Fr. (Fall 2:54).

4th Place Wrestleback

Kongpheng Lo (Wausau West) 11-15, Jr. over Casey Hoffman (Merrill) 13-12, Fr. (RULE).



132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Devon Schultz of Merrill

2nd Place - Wyler Lubeck of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

3rd Place - Caden Pearce of Marshfield

4th Place - Kyle VanGalder of D. C. Everest

5th Place - Max Schierl of Stevens Point

6th Place - Sam Meyers of Wausau East

1st Place Match

Devon Schultz (Merrill) 36-1, Sr. over Wyler Lubeck (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 32-5, Fr. (TB-1 2-1).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Wyler Lubeck (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 32-5, Fr. over Caden Pearce (Marshfield) 25-11, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Caden Pearce (Marshfield) 25-11, So. over Kyle VanGalder (D. C. Everest) 18-14, Sr. (Fall 2:25).

5th Place Match

Max Schierl (Stevens Point) 7-13, Fr. over Sam Meyers (Wausau East) 14-22, Jr. (Dec 4-0).

4th Place Wrestleback

Kyle VanGalder (D. C. Everest) 18-14, Sr. over Max Schierl (Stevens Point) 7-13, Fr. (RULE).



138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Anthony Kanable of Marshfield

2nd Place - Dylan Trigg of Stevens Point

3rd Place - Eric Grulke of Rhinelander

4th Place - Brody Gehrke of Merrill

5th Place - Gabe Carter of D. C. Everest

6th Place - Nicholas Henkens of Wausau West

1st Place Match

Anthony Kanable (Marshfield) 28-4, Sr. over Dylan Trigg (Stevens Point) 18-11, So. (MD 9-1).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Dylan Trigg (Stevens Point) 18-11, So. over Eric Grulke (Rhinelander) 18-7, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Eric Grulke (Rhinelander) 18-7, So. over Brody Gehrke (Merrill) 16-20, Jr. (Dec 10-7).

5th Place Match

Gabe Carter (D. C. Everest) 16-7, Fr. over Nicholas Henkens (Wausau West) 9-14, Fr. (Dec 2-0).

4th Place Wrestleback

Brody Gehrke (Merrill) 16-20, Jr. over Gabe Carter (D. C. Everest) 16-7, Fr. (RULE).



145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jacob DeMeyer of Rhinelander

2nd Place - Bergh Diebel of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

3rd Place - Nolan Hertel of Marshfield

4th Place - William Waldron of Wausau West

5th Place - Jasper Ingalls of D. C. Everest

6th Place - Garrett Kvatek of Stevens Point

1st Place Match

Jacob DeMeyer (Rhinelander) 37-0, Jr. over Bergh Diebel (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 35-2, Jr. (MD 12-3).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Bergh Diebel (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 35-2, Jr. over Nolan Hertel (Marshfield) 28-8, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Nolan Hertel (Marshfield) 28-8, So. over William Waldron (Wausau West) 13-15, Sr. (Fall 2:31).

5th Place Match

Jasper Ingalls (D. C. Everest) 16-15, Jr. over Garrett Kvatek (Stevens Point) 12-17, Jr. (Fall 1:33).

4th Place Wrestleback

William Waldron (Wausau West) 13-15, Sr. over Jasper Ingalls (D. C. Everest) 16-15, Jr. (RULE).



152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cody Sawyer of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

2nd Place - Payton Young of Marshfield

3rd Place - Alex Hein of Wausau West

4th Place - Sam Molski of Stevens Point

5th Place - Bradley Leiskau of Merrill

6th Place - Scott Fox of Rhinelander

1st Place Match

Cody Sawyer (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 31-6, Jr. over Alex Hein (Wausau West) 16-8, Sr. (Dec 2-0).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Payton Young (Marshfield) 16-11, Jr. over Alex Hein (Wausau West) 16-8, Sr. (Fall 3:10).

3rd Place Match

Payton Young (Marshfield) 16-11, Jr. over Sam Molski (Stevens Point) 18-13, Fr. (Fall 5:27).

5th Place Match

Bradley Leiskau (Merrill) 21-17, So. over Scott Fox (Rhinelander) 15-21, Jr. (Dec 6-0).

4th Place Wrestleback

Sam Molski (Stevens Point) 18-13, Fr. over Bradley Leiskau (Merrill) 21-17, So. (Fall 1:20).



160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Alec Bess of Rhinelander

2nd Place - Bentley Schwanebeck-Ostermann of Marshfield

3rd Place - Michael Olson of Wausau West

4th Place - Maverick Ballard of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

5th Place - Isaac Hagenbucher of D. C. Everest

1st Place Match

Alec Bess (Rhinelander) 33-3, Sr. over Bentley Schwanebeck-Ostermann (Marshfield) 30-6, So. (Fall 1:04).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Bentley Schwanebeck-Ostermann (Marshfield) 30-6, So. over Michael Olson (Wausau West) 12-12, Sr. (MD 11-1).

3rd Place Match

Michael Olson (Wausau West) 12-12, Sr. over Maverick Ballard (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 9-8, Jr. (Fall 1:01).

5th Place Match

Isaac Hagenbucher (D. C. Everest) 5-27, Jr. over () , . (Bye).

4th Place Wrestleback

Maverick Ballard (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 9-8, Jr. over Isaac Hagenbucher (D. C. Everest) 5-27, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:25 (20-5)).



170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Nathan White of D. C. Everest

2nd Place - Sam Mitchell of Marshfield

3rd Place - Max Benitz of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

4th Place - Calen Henkens of Wausau West

5th Place - Jake Spoehr of Merrill

1st Place Match

Nathan White (D. C. Everest) 35-3, Sr. over Sam Mitchell (Marshfield) 22-13, So. (Fall 2:29).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Sam Mitchell (Marshfield) 22-13, So. over Max Benitz (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 28-8, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Max Benitz (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 28-8, Sr. over Calen Henkens (Wausau West) 12-10, Jr. (Dec 6-0).

5th Place Match

Jake Spoehr (Merrill) 11-21, Jr. over () , . (Bye).

4th Place Wrestleback

Calen Henkens (Wausau West) 12-10, Jr. over Jake Spoehr (Merrill) 11-21, Jr. (RULE).



182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Alec Kurtz of Rhinelander

2nd Place - Jordan LaRue of Wausau West

3rd Place - Alex Brost of Marshfield

4th Place - Nick Wachowiak of Stevens Point

5th Place - Roger Fuller of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

6th Place - Brody Zocher of Merrill

1st Place Match

Alec Kurtz (Rhinelander) 33-5, Jr. over Jordan LaRue (Wausau West) 27-5, Sr. (Dec 8-4).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Jordan LaRue (Wausau West) 27-5, Sr. over Alex Brost (Marshfield) 23-9, Jr. (Fall 0:56).

3rd Place Match

Alex Brost (Marshfield) 23-9, Jr. over Nick Wachowiak (Stevens Point) 18-13, Jr. (MD 11-3).

5th Place Match

Roger Fuller (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 21-16, So. over Brody Zocher (Merrill) 21-17, Sr. (SV-1 3-1).

4th Place Wrestleback

Nick Wachowiak (Stevens Point) 18-13, Jr. over Roger Fuller (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 21-16, So. (RULE).



195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Sam Stroik of D. C. Everest

2nd Place - Colton Krueger of Rhinelander

3rd Place - Conner Peterson of Marshfield

4th Place - David Lummis of Stevens Point

5th Place - Justin Bonke of Wausau West

6th Place - Ashton Dalton of Merrill

1st Place Match

Sam Stroik (D. C. Everest) 31-5, Sr. over Colton Krueger (Rhinelander) 32-1, Jr. (Dec 8-5).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Colton Krueger (Rhinelander) 32-1, Jr. over Conner Peterson (Marshfield) 28-10, Sr. (Fall 0:58).

3rd Place Match

Conner Peterson (Marshfield) 28-10, Sr. over David Lummis (Stevens Point) 16-12, Sr. (Dec 5-1).

5th Place Match

Justin Bonke (Wausau West) 15-13, So. over Ashton Dalton (Merrill) 13-11, Fr. (Fall 3:10).

4th Place Wrestleback

David Lummis (Stevens Point) 16-12, Sr. over Justin Bonke (Wausau West) 15-13, So. (Dec 8-6).



220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Berkley Corvino of D. C. Everest

2nd Place - Sam Bauman of Marshfield

3rd Place - Travis Wraggs of Wausau West

4th Place - Walker Bathke of Merrill

5th Place - Chase Redmond of Rhinelander

6th Place - Dylan Barforth of Wausau East

1st Place Match

Berkley Corvino (D. C. Everest) 36-2, Sr. over Sam Bauman (Marshfield) 24-11, Sr. (Fall 1:56).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Sam Bauman (Marshfield) 24-11, Sr. over Travis Wraggs (Wausau West) 3-6, Jr. (Fall 2:42).

3rd Place Match

Travis Wraggs (Wausau West) 3-6, Jr. over Chase Redmond (Rhinelander) 18-23, Fr. (Fall 3:27).

5th Place Match

Walker Bathke (Merrill) 14-19, Fr. over Dylan Barforth (Wausau East) 0-20, Fr. (Fall 0:31).

4th Place Wrestleback

Walker Bathke (Merrill) 14-19, Fr. over Chase Redmond (Rhinelander) 18-23, Fr. (MD 17-4).



285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Noah Bolling of Merrill

2nd Place - Trenton Olson of D. C. Everest

3rd Place - Ian Miller of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

4th Place - AJ Leonhardt of Marshfield

5th Place - Timothy Mineau of Wausau West

6th Place - Jeremiah Bellow of Rhinelander

1st Place Match

Noah Bolling (Merrill) 29-2, Jr. over Trenton Olson (D. C. Everest) 19-11, Sr. (Fall 0:36).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Trenton Olson (D. C. Everest) 19-11, Sr. over Ian Miller (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 24-14, Sr. (Fall 4:19).

3rd Place Match

Ian Miller (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 24-14, Sr. over Timothy Mineau (Wausau West) 17-11, Jr. (Dec 7-3).

5th Place Match

AJ Leonhardt (Marshfield) 16-15, Jr. over Jeremiah Bellow (Rhinelander) 0-2, So. (Fall 1:02).

4th Place Wrestleback

AJ Leonhardt (Marshfield) 16-15, Jr. over Timothy Mineau (Wausau West) 17-11, Jr. (Dec 10-5).