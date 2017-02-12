D1 Wrestling Regional: Everest's Sam Stroick hands Rhinelander's Colton Krueger first loss of the season for podium at 195

106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Justin Groshek of Stevens Point
2nd Place - Cameron Schmeiser of Wausau West
3rd Place - Cale Benitz of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln
4th Place - Shane Westerhausen of Marshfield
5th Place - Josie Bartishofski of Wausau East
6th Place - Isabella Anderson of Rhinelander
1st Place Match
Justin Groshek (Stevens Point) 33-2, Fr. over Cameron Schmeiser (Wausau West) 28-7, So. (Dec 5-4).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Cameron Schmeiser (Wausau West) 28-7, So. over Cale Benitz (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 25-6, So. (Dec 6-0).
3rd Place Match
Cale Benitz (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 25-6, So. over Shane Westerhausen (Marshfield) 20-12, Fr. (Dec 10-6).
5th Place Match
Josie Bartishofski (Wausau East) 17-16, So. over Isabella Anderson (Rhinelander) 3-20, Fr. (Fall 1:59).
4th Place Wrestleback
Shane Westerhausen (Marshfield) 20-12, Fr. over Josie Bartishofski (Wausau East) 17-16, So. (MD 16-3).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Brady Koontz of Stevens Point
2nd Place - Reuben Guzik of Rhinelander
3rd Place - Ben Diny of Wausau East
4th Place - Caden Dennee of Marshfield
5th Place - Allister Greening of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln
6th Place - Alex Gehrke of Merrill
1st Place Match
Brady Koontz (Stevens Point) 30-0, Sr. over Reuben Guzik (Rhinelander) 28-9, Jr. (MD 18-8).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Reuben Guzik (Rhinelander) 28-9, Jr. over Ben Diny (Wausau East) 25-10, Jr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Ben Diny (Wausau East) 25-10, Jr. over Caden Dennee (Marshfield) 22-14, So. (TF-1.5 5:00 (19-3)).
5th Place Match
Allister Greening (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 20-18, So. over Alex Gehrke (Merrill) 17-16, Fr. (Fall 1:00).
4th Place Wrestleback
Caden Dennee (Marshfield) 22-14, So. over Allister Greening (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 20-18, So. (Fall 1:42).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Dylan Koontz of Stevens Point
2nd Place - Tyler Olson of Rhinelander
3rd Place - Tanner Kanable of Marshfield
4th Place - Zach Fisher of Wausau West
5th Place - Ricky Watz of D. C. Everest
6th Place - Jacob Woller of Merrill
1st Place Match
Dylan Koontz (Stevens Point) 31-2, Sr. over Tyler Olson (Rhinelander) 29-8, Jr. (MD 21-8).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Tyler Olson (Rhinelander) 29-8, Jr. over Tanner Kanable (Marshfield) 23-11, So. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Tanner Kanable (Marshfield) 23-11, So. over Zach Fisher (Wausau West) 10-9, Sr. (Dec 7-0).
5th Place Match
Ricky Watz (D. C. Everest) 10-14, Fr. over Jacob Woller (Merrill) 2-4, Fr. (Fall 5:59).
4th Place Wrestleback
Zach Fisher (Wausau West) 10-9, Sr. over Ricky Watz (D. C. Everest) 10-14, Fr. (RULE).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Chance Bailey of Stevens Point
2nd Place - Thomas Severson of D. C. Everest
3rd Place - Zac Hamel of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln
4th Place - Kongpheng Lo of Wausau West
5th Place - Casey Hoffman of Merrill
6th Place - Brayden Richardson of Marshfield
1st Place Match
Chance Bailey (Stevens Point) 33-1, Jr. over Thomas Severson (D. C. Everest) 33-6, Jr. (Dec 5-4).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Thomas Severson (D. C. Everest) 33-6, Jr. over Zac Hamel (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 22-15, Fr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Zac Hamel (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 22-15, Fr. over Kongpheng Lo (Wausau West) 11-15, Jr. (Dec 5-3).
5th Place Match
Casey Hoffman (Merrill) 13-12, Fr. over Brayden Richardson (Marshfield) 9-15, Fr. (Fall 2:54).
4th Place Wrestleback
Kongpheng Lo (Wausau West) 11-15, Jr. over Casey Hoffman (Merrill) 13-12, Fr. (RULE).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Devon Schultz of Merrill
2nd Place - Wyler Lubeck of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln
3rd Place - Caden Pearce of Marshfield
4th Place - Kyle VanGalder of D. C. Everest
5th Place - Max Schierl of Stevens Point
6th Place - Sam Meyers of Wausau East
1st Place Match
Devon Schultz (Merrill) 36-1, Sr. over Wyler Lubeck (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 32-5, Fr. (TB-1 2-1).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Wyler Lubeck (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 32-5, Fr. over Caden Pearce (Marshfield) 25-11, So. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Caden Pearce (Marshfield) 25-11, So. over Kyle VanGalder (D. C. Everest) 18-14, Sr. (Fall 2:25).
5th Place Match
Max Schierl (Stevens Point) 7-13, Fr. over Sam Meyers (Wausau East) 14-22, Jr. (Dec 4-0).
4th Place Wrestleback
Kyle VanGalder (D. C. Everest) 18-14, Sr. over Max Schierl (Stevens Point) 7-13, Fr. (RULE).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Anthony Kanable of Marshfield
2nd Place - Dylan Trigg of Stevens Point
3rd Place - Eric Grulke of Rhinelander
4th Place - Brody Gehrke of Merrill
5th Place - Gabe Carter of D. C. Everest
6th Place - Nicholas Henkens of Wausau West
1st Place Match
Anthony Kanable (Marshfield) 28-4, Sr. over Dylan Trigg (Stevens Point) 18-11, So. (MD 9-1).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Dylan Trigg (Stevens Point) 18-11, So. over Eric Grulke (Rhinelander) 18-7, So. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Eric Grulke (Rhinelander) 18-7, So. over Brody Gehrke (Merrill) 16-20, Jr. (Dec 10-7).
5th Place Match
Gabe Carter (D. C. Everest) 16-7, Fr. over Nicholas Henkens (Wausau West) 9-14, Fr. (Dec 2-0).
4th Place Wrestleback
Brody Gehrke (Merrill) 16-20, Jr. over Gabe Carter (D. C. Everest) 16-7, Fr. (RULE).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jacob DeMeyer of Rhinelander
2nd Place - Bergh Diebel of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln
3rd Place - Nolan Hertel of Marshfield
4th Place - William Waldron of Wausau West
5th Place - Jasper Ingalls of D. C. Everest
6th Place - Garrett Kvatek of Stevens Point
1st Place Match
Jacob DeMeyer (Rhinelander) 37-0, Jr. over Bergh Diebel (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 35-2, Jr. (MD 12-3).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Bergh Diebel (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 35-2, Jr. over Nolan Hertel (Marshfield) 28-8, So. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Nolan Hertel (Marshfield) 28-8, So. over William Waldron (Wausau West) 13-15, Sr. (Fall 2:31).
5th Place Match
Jasper Ingalls (D. C. Everest) 16-15, Jr. over Garrett Kvatek (Stevens Point) 12-17, Jr. (Fall 1:33).
4th Place Wrestleback
William Waldron (Wausau West) 13-15, Sr. over Jasper Ingalls (D. C. Everest) 16-15, Jr. (RULE).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cody Sawyer of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln
2nd Place - Payton Young of Marshfield
3rd Place - Alex Hein of Wausau West
4th Place - Sam Molski of Stevens Point
5th Place - Bradley Leiskau of Merrill
6th Place - Scott Fox of Rhinelander
1st Place Match
Cody Sawyer (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 31-6, Jr. over Alex Hein (Wausau West) 16-8, Sr. (Dec 2-0).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Payton Young (Marshfield) 16-11, Jr. over Alex Hein (Wausau West) 16-8, Sr. (Fall 3:10).
3rd Place Match
Payton Young (Marshfield) 16-11, Jr. over Sam Molski (Stevens Point) 18-13, Fr. (Fall 5:27).
5th Place Match
Bradley Leiskau (Merrill) 21-17, So. over Scott Fox (Rhinelander) 15-21, Jr. (Dec 6-0).
4th Place Wrestleback
Sam Molski (Stevens Point) 18-13, Fr. over Bradley Leiskau (Merrill) 21-17, So. (Fall 1:20).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Alec Bess of Rhinelander
2nd Place - Bentley Schwanebeck-Ostermann of Marshfield
3rd Place - Michael Olson of Wausau West
4th Place - Maverick Ballard of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln
5th Place - Isaac Hagenbucher of D. C. Everest
1st Place Match
Alec Bess (Rhinelander) 33-3, Sr. over Bentley Schwanebeck-Ostermann (Marshfield) 30-6, So. (Fall 1:04).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Bentley Schwanebeck-Ostermann (Marshfield) 30-6, So. over Michael Olson (Wausau West) 12-12, Sr. (MD 11-1).
3rd Place Match
Michael Olson (Wausau West) 12-12, Sr. over Maverick Ballard (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 9-8, Jr. (Fall 1:01).
5th Place Match
Isaac Hagenbucher (D. C. Everest) 5-27, Jr. over () , . (Bye).
4th Place Wrestleback
Maverick Ballard (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 9-8, Jr. over Isaac Hagenbucher (D. C. Everest) 5-27, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:25 (20-5)).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Nathan White of D. C. Everest
2nd Place - Sam Mitchell of Marshfield
3rd Place - Max Benitz of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln
4th Place - Calen Henkens of Wausau West
5th Place - Jake Spoehr of Merrill
1st Place Match
Nathan White (D. C. Everest) 35-3, Sr. over Sam Mitchell (Marshfield) 22-13, So. (Fall 2:29).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Sam Mitchell (Marshfield) 22-13, So. over Max Benitz (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 28-8, Sr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Max Benitz (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 28-8, Sr. over Calen Henkens (Wausau West) 12-10, Jr. (Dec 6-0).
5th Place Match
Jake Spoehr (Merrill) 11-21, Jr. over () , . (Bye).
4th Place Wrestleback
Calen Henkens (Wausau West) 12-10, Jr. over Jake Spoehr (Merrill) 11-21, Jr. (RULE).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Alec Kurtz of Rhinelander
2nd Place - Jordan LaRue of Wausau West
3rd Place - Alex Brost of Marshfield
4th Place - Nick Wachowiak of Stevens Point
5th Place - Roger Fuller of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln
6th Place - Brody Zocher of Merrill
1st Place Match
Alec Kurtz (Rhinelander) 33-5, Jr. over Jordan LaRue (Wausau West) 27-5, Sr. (Dec 8-4).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Jordan LaRue (Wausau West) 27-5, Sr. over Alex Brost (Marshfield) 23-9, Jr. (Fall 0:56).
3rd Place Match
Alex Brost (Marshfield) 23-9, Jr. over Nick Wachowiak (Stevens Point) 18-13, Jr. (MD 11-3).
5th Place Match
Roger Fuller (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 21-16, So. over Brody Zocher (Merrill) 21-17, Sr. (SV-1 3-1).
4th Place Wrestleback
Nick Wachowiak (Stevens Point) 18-13, Jr. over Roger Fuller (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 21-16, So. (RULE).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Sam Stroik of D. C. Everest
2nd Place - Colton Krueger of Rhinelander
3rd Place - Conner Peterson of Marshfield
4th Place - David Lummis of Stevens Point
5th Place - Justin Bonke of Wausau West
6th Place - Ashton Dalton of Merrill
1st Place Match
Sam Stroik (D. C. Everest) 31-5, Sr. over Colton Krueger (Rhinelander) 32-1, Jr. (Dec 8-5).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Colton Krueger (Rhinelander) 32-1, Jr. over Conner Peterson (Marshfield) 28-10, Sr. (Fall 0:58).
3rd Place Match
Conner Peterson (Marshfield) 28-10, Sr. over David Lummis (Stevens Point) 16-12, Sr. (Dec 5-1).
5th Place Match
Justin Bonke (Wausau West) 15-13, So. over Ashton Dalton (Merrill) 13-11, Fr. (Fall 3:10).
4th Place Wrestleback
David Lummis (Stevens Point) 16-12, Sr. over Justin Bonke (Wausau West) 15-13, So. (Dec 8-6).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Berkley Corvino of D. C. Everest
2nd Place - Sam Bauman of Marshfield
3rd Place - Travis Wraggs of Wausau West
4th Place - Walker Bathke of Merrill
5th Place - Chase Redmond of Rhinelander
6th Place - Dylan Barforth of Wausau East
1st Place Match
Berkley Corvino (D. C. Everest) 36-2, Sr. over Sam Bauman (Marshfield) 24-11, Sr. (Fall 1:56).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Sam Bauman (Marshfield) 24-11, Sr. over Travis Wraggs (Wausau West) 3-6, Jr. (Fall 2:42).
3rd Place Match
Travis Wraggs (Wausau West) 3-6, Jr. over Chase Redmond (Rhinelander) 18-23, Fr. (Fall 3:27).
5th Place Match
Walker Bathke (Merrill) 14-19, Fr. over Dylan Barforth (Wausau East) 0-20, Fr. (Fall 0:31).
4th Place Wrestleback
Walker Bathke (Merrill) 14-19, Fr. over Chase Redmond (Rhinelander) 18-23, Fr. (MD 17-4).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Noah Bolling of Merrill
2nd Place - Trenton Olson of D. C. Everest
3rd Place - Ian Miller of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln
4th Place - AJ Leonhardt of Marshfield
5th Place - Timothy Mineau of Wausau West
6th Place - Jeremiah Bellow of Rhinelander
1st Place Match
Noah Bolling (Merrill) 29-2, Jr. over Trenton Olson (D. C. Everest) 19-11, Sr. (Fall 0:36).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Trenton Olson (D. C. Everest) 19-11, Sr. over Ian Miller (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 24-14, Sr. (Fall 4:19).
3rd Place Match
Ian Miller (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) 24-14, Sr. over Timothy Mineau (Wausau West) 17-11, Jr. (Dec 7-3).
5th Place Match
AJ Leonhardt (Marshfield) 16-15, Jr. over Jeremiah Bellow (Rhinelander) 0-2, So. (Fall 1:02).
4th Place Wrestleback
AJ Leonhardt (Marshfield) 16-15, Jr. over Timothy Mineau (Wausau West) 17-11, Jr. (Dec 10-5).