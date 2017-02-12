First lady's initiative recognizes impact of painful pasts

First lady Tonette Walker is ramping up visibility for her pet project, with a cameo during her husband's State of the State address and plans to take her initiative on the road to raise awareness and bolster support.

Fostering Futures is all about trauma-informed care -- or, recognizing the lingering effects of traumatic experiences in treating people.

At its core, it's about building relationships.

More than half of Wisconsin residents say they had traumatic experiences as children, which includes witnessing or experiencing abuse and watching a family member struggle with an addiction.

The 21 counties and seven state agencies participating in Fostering Futures are learning how to reach these people and form lasting bounds.

Tonette Walker hopes lending her name to the effort will lead more communities toward answers.