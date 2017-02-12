UW-Madison say they used Taser on man who attacked people

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Police at the University of Wisconsin-Madison say an 18-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly attacked and groped people near a residence hall.

Campus police say they had to use a Taser to subdue the man after a struggle on Saturday evening.

Police say they got a call for help just outside Slichter Residence Hall shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, and the caller said a man was grabbing and physically attacking pedestrians.

Police tried to arrest the 18-year-old Marshall man, but he resisted and charged at officers, then ran away. Police say they eventually detained him after a struggle, and police had to use a Taser to protect themselves and others.

Police believe the man was under the influence of drugs.

Two officers were hurt in the incident.