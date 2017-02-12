UW-Madison say they used Taser on man who attacked people - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UW-Madison say they used Taser on man who attacked people

Posted:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Police at the University of Wisconsin-Madison say an 18-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly attacked and groped people near a residence hall.

Campus police say they had to use a Taser to subdue the man after a struggle on Saturday evening.

Police say they got a call for help just outside Slichter Residence Hall shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, and the caller said a man was grabbing and physically attacking pedestrians.

Police tried to arrest the 18-year-old Marshall man, but he resisted and charged at officers, then ran away. Police say they eventually detained him after a struggle, and police had to use a Taser to protect themselves and others.

Police believe the man was under the influence of drugs.

Two officers were hurt in the incident.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.