Around 150 kids braved the windy elements on Sunday for ice fishing out on Lake Wausau.

It was the annual Wausau Noon Optimist Fisheree ice fishing tournament at Rookery Park in Rib Mountain.

People ages 17 and under had the chance to take home some great prizes, as long as they nabbed the biggest fish of the day.

Warmer temperatures might have prevented some people from hitting the ice, but Gary Schmidt, owner of Mosinee Bait and Taxidermy said there's nothing to worry about at this point in the season.

"The ice is excellent. Very good right now. That warm spell we had earlier, it melted down the heavy snow and then it got cold," he said. "It's as good as it's going to get for the rest of the winter."

He added that conditions may vary around the region.

He said waterways with stronger currents might have weaker spots than others.