Kenohsa teen in custody following fatal shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. (WISN) -

A 23-year-old man is dead, and a 15-year-old boy is in custody after a shooting in Kenosha.

Authorities said they were called to the 3600 block of 48th Street for a shooting Saturday night. When they entered the home they found the deceased with one gunshot wound to the head.

Police found a firearm in the residence.

Anyone with information should call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. If you would like to remain anonymous you can call Kenosha Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

