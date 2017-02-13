Report: Gander Mountain Preparing to File for Bankruptcy

Reuters is reporting that Gander Mountain, the St. Paul-based outdoor retailer, could file for bankruptcy as early as this month.



Gander Mountain is working with a financial advisory firm and law firm to prepare to file for bankruptcy, according to Reuters’ sources. The sources were not identified due to the situation being confidential.

Gander Mountain operates more than 150 stores across the United States, including 13 stores in Wisconsin.



None of the parties involved have commented on the matter as of Friday.