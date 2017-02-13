UW-Madison police attacked by suspect who was Tasered during struggle

Police at the University of Wisconsin-Madison say an 18-year-old Marshall man is in custody after he allegedly attacked and groped people near a residence hall.

Campus police say they had to use a Taser to subdue Isaac Ziegler after a struggle Saturday evening.

Police say they got a call for help just outside Slichter Residence Hall shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, and the caller said a man was grabbing and physically attacking pedestrians.

Police tried to arrest the 18-year-old Marshall man, but he resisted and charged at officers, then ran away. Police say they eventually detained him after a struggle, and police had to use a Taser to protect themselves and others.

Police believe the man was under the influence of drugs.

Two officers were hurt in the incident.

UW campus police spokesman Marc Lovicott says they were treated and returned to work later the same night.

He says that that Ziegler is not a student nor affiliated with the university and faces charges of resisting arrest, causing injury to police officers (two counts), disorderly conduct, and possession of marijuana.