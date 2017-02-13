UPDATE: Victim injured in deadly Monroe crash released from hospital

The Green County Sheriff's Office released an update on the condition of the woman injured in a deadly crash near Monroe.



As of Monday afternoon, authorities say 35-year-old Jennifer Hopkins was released from the hospital on Monday. Family and friends will be helping take care of her from home.



The Sheriff's Office will continue to investigate the crash that left three teenagers dead, but Sheriff Mark Rohloff says no charges are expected at this time.



Rohloff released a statement on Monday.



“We are a close-knit community and we share their grief. Tragedies of this proportion are rare, and it makes us stop our daily routines and reflect upon what is really important in life."

----------------------------------

Community members are gathering at Monroe High School to remember three teenagers killed in a traffic crash Friday.

A city council member tells our Madison affiliate WKOW-TV the community, students and school officials will joins hands and circle the high school in prayer. The prayer circle starts at 7:30 a.m. and everyone is invited.

Gage Noble, 16, Anya Teasdale, 16 and Joseph Wyss, 15 were killed in the two-car crash. The other driver, 35-year-old Jennifer Hopkins is still in the hospital in serious condition.

Monroe High School administrators tell 27 News counselors are available for students who need them.