Park Falls man killed when snowmobiles collide on Pike Lake - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Park Falls man killed when snowmobiles collide on Pike Lake

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
TOWNSHIP OF FIFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -

A 31-year-old Park Falls man died when his snowmobile collided with another snowmobile on Pike Lake, the Price County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

Tyler J. Trotterchaude was killed about 11 p.m. Friday at the scene in the Township of Fifield, the agency said.

The second driver was taken to Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls and later transferred to St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield for treatment of unspecified injuries, officials said.

The fatality was the 12th on Wisconsin snowmobile trails this winter, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. The victims - 11 men and one woman - ranged in age from 23 to 63.

So far, investigations indicate alcohol was involved in seven crashes and studies were pending on the rest, the DNR said on its web site.

Area counties with fatal crashes include Iron (2), Vilas, Oneida, Clark and Price.

***************

A 31-year-old man died and another person was injured Friday after  two snowmobiles crashed in Price County, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Pike Lake in the Township of Fifield when two snowmobiles collided, the sheriff's office said.

The 31-year-old man died at the scene, officials said.

The second driver was taken to Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls and later transferred to St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield for treatment of unspecified injuries, officials said.

The name of the 31-year-old driver was not released. 

The crash is under investigation.

The fatality was the 12th on Wisconsin snowmobile trails this winter, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. The victims - 11 men and one woman - ranged in age from 23 to 63.

So far, investigations indicate alcohol was involved in seven crashes and studies were pending on the rest, the DNR said on its web site.

Area counties with fatal crashes include Iron (2), Vilas, Oneida and Clark.

Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.