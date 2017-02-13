Park Falls man killed when snowmobiles collide on Pike Lake

A 31-year-old Park Falls man died when his snowmobile collided with another snowmobile on Pike Lake, the Price County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

Tyler J. Trotterchaude was killed about 11 p.m. Friday at the scene in the Township of Fifield, the agency said.

The second driver was taken to Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls and later transferred to St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield for treatment of unspecified injuries, officials said.

The fatality was the 12th on Wisconsin snowmobile trails this winter, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. The victims - 11 men and one woman - ranged in age from 23 to 63.

So far, investigations indicate alcohol was involved in seven crashes and studies were pending on the rest, the DNR said on its web site.

Area counties with fatal crashes include Iron (2), Vilas, Oneida, Clark and Price.

