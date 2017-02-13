Today's 'Day without Latinos' march to include refugees

The annual Day without Latinos march is expanding to include refugees this year.

"The reason we specifically added refugees to that call to action is because Trump's executive orders do target very much those two populations." said Christina Neumann-Ortiz, executive director, of Voces de la Frontera.

During a media call with Wisconsin business owners and community leaders, the focus was on Monday's demonstration as well as opposition to Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke's intention of enforcing federal proposal 287g that will allow state and local law enforcement to implement immigration law.

Those in opposition of the program are encouraged to strike by closing their businesses, not going to work and participating in the march.

"Many of the people we serve are immigrants, and we don't want them to suffer because of this proposed program," Jenny Contreras said.

She is the owner of Super MC Services, a tax preparation business, and will be closed for the strike.

"Immigrants, including undocumented immigrants, pay taxes and are required to report them. So we are contributing to the economy and to the government," she said.

Contreras isn't the only one to close shop for the day. Alejandro Rivera, owner of Rivera Western Wear, will also be closed.

"The reason I am closing my business is because I feel threatened by this proposed federal program that Sheriff Clarke wants to participate in. It's one way that I can express my opposition, " Alejandro said. "Every time someone sees a police officer or sheriff they're going to feel terrorized. Instead of feeling confidence," Alejandro said.

The march is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday. It is begin at the Voces de la Frontera office and end at the Milwaukee County Courthouse, where a rally follow.