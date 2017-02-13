Loyal man killed in Clark County snowmobile rollover

A Loyal man was killed when the snowmobile he was riding on rolled and struck some trees, Clark County Sheriff Gregory Herrick said Monday.

Robert Kurz, 34, died early Sunday in the crash northeast of Catlin Road and State Highway 98 in the Township of Sherman, Herrick said.

According to investigators, Steven Lauenstein, 46, also of Loyal, was driving the snowmobile when the crash happened about 2 a.m. He was able to walk to a home and report it to authorities about 6:45 a.m.

Speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, Herrick said.

Both men, who were wearing helmets, were taken to a Marshfield hospital, the sheriff said. Lauenstein was listed in fair condition according to a representative from Ministry Health Care.

The fatality was the 13th on Wisconsin snowmobile trails this winter, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. The victims - 12 men and one woman - ranged in age from 23 to 63.

So far, investigations indicate alcohol was involved in seven crashes and studies were pending on the rest, the DNR said on its web site.

Area counties with fatal crashes include Iron (2), Vilas, Oneida and Clark (2).