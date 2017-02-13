Sandusky's son arrested for child sexual assault - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sandusky's son arrested for child sexual assault

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WISN) -

An adopted son of former Penn State assistant football coach and convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky was arrested Monday on sex-related counts involving a minor.

Pennsylvania State Police said Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, was charged with felony counts of statutory sexual assault; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; photographing, videographing, depicting on a computer or filming sexual acts; unlawful contact with a minor; and sexual abuse of children. He also faces a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors.

WTAJ reported that bail was set at $200,000, with the condition that Jeffrey Sandusky is prohibited from having any contact with minors. Jeffrey Sandusky's lawyer declined to comment on the allegations. The district attorney's office says it will release a statement.

Jeffrey is one of six adopted children of Jerry Sandusky, who is serving prison time for his 2012 conviction on 45 counts of child sex abuse.

