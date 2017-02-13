Judge denies change of venue request for Slender Man suspect - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Judge denies change of venue request for Slender Man suspect

Morgan Geyser, one of two girls accused of repeatedly stabbing a classmate in order to win the favor of the fictional character Slender Man, will have her criminal trial in Waukesha County and the confession she gave authorities during the initial investigation will be admissible, a judge ruled Monday.

Geyser and Anissa Weier are accused of stabbing Payton Leutner nearly two dozen times on Memorial Day of 2014.

Both girls are being tried as adults. They have entered insanity pleas to charges of attempted first-degree homicide.

