WIAA releases girls basketball tournament brackets

The WIAA released its girls basketball tournament seedings and brackets on Sunday. Below are highlights featuring area teams, as well as links to the brackets.

The tournament begins on Tuesday, February 21. The state tournament will be held at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon on March 9, 10 and 11.

The highest-seeded area Division 1 team is D.C. Everest. Winners of seven of their last eight games, the Evergreens earned the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 Wausau West in the first round. Marshfield, which is in first place in the Wisconsin Valley, received a No. 5 seed in that half-sectional.

Lakeland (Minocqua) is the highest-seeded area team in the Division 2 bracket, earning a No. 2 spot. No. 4 Merrill and No. 5 Medford will face off in a regional semifinal that same sectional.

Amherst highlights the Division 3 bracket. The CW-Eight leading Falcons earned a No. 2 seed and will face the winner of No. 7 Northland Pines and No. 10 Clintonville in their regional semifinal matchup.

In Division 4, Wittenberg-Birnamwood headlines a slew of area teams to earn high seeds. The Lady Chargers are the No. 1 seed in Sectional 2 and will face off against either No. 9 Auburndale or No. 8 Crandon in the regional semifinal round. Neillsville earned a two seed and Marathon a three seed in that same sectional.

Tri-County earned a No. 1 seed in Division 5. The Penguins will square off with No. 16-seeded Pittsville in the regional quarterfinal next Tuesday. No. 3 Newman Catholic and No. 2 Loyal could meet up in a regional final if both teams win their first two games.