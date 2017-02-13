Wabeno man admits wrongdoing in dragging his dog with car

CRANDON (WAOW) - A 75-year-old Wabeno man pleaded no contest Monday to charges accusing him of dragging his dog with a vehicle more than a mile last summer, according to online Forest County records.

James Joseph Merschdorf entered the pleas to two misdemeanors - mistreating animals and negligently drag an animal with a motor vehicle - and a judge ruled he was insane at the time, court records said. The judge ordered that Merschdorf be committed to a state hospital for 12 months of out-patient treatment.

Merschdorf had pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to the misdemeanors.

After he made the insanity pleas, Merschdorf was examined by doctors to determine if he knew right from wrong at the time of the crime.

Merschdorf told investigators that he didn't know he had dragged the dog, a female beagle, until he stopped at a Wabeno convenience store June 29, the criminal complaint said. He believed the dog jumped out while he was driving and maybe was dragged a block.

But other witnesses disputed that.

One told investigators the dog was tied to passenger mirror of the car, the complaint said.

Another witness told police a woman reported to her that she had followed Merschdorf from Carter to Wabeno and he was "dragging his dog the whole way" and she was unable to get him to stop, the complaint said.

Investigators found evidence of a dog running in gravel alongside state Highway 32 and then the tracks turned to skidding, the complaint said. The distance was 1.6 miles.

The dog was missing hair on its "whole right side" and on all four paws, and when officers arrived, Merschdorf was applying watered down whiskey to the injuries that looked like burns, the complaint said.

The dog recovered from the wounds, authorities said.

Online court records indicate Merschdorf made a statement to the judge Monday, indicating he was "remorseful" for what happened to the dog.