Judge allows girl's confession in Slender Man case - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Judge allows girl's confession in Slender Man case

Posted:

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) -- A judge has ruled that confessions made to police will be admissible at the trial for one of two Wisconsin girls accused of trying to kill a classmate to please a fictional horror character called Slender Man.

Judge Michael Bohren on Monday also rejected a defense request to move 14-year-old Morgan Geyser's trial out of Waukesha County.

Geyser and 15-year-old Anissa Weier have pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease to attempted homicide charges in adult court. Both girls were 12 when prosecutors say they stabbed classmate Payton Leutner 19 times in a Waukesha park in 2014. Payton survived.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Geyser's trial is set for Oct. 2. A hearing on the same motions from Weier is scheduled next week.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.