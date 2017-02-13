Babies born with opioid addictions on the rise in Wisconsin

The number of babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, or NAS, has quadrupled in Wisconsin in the last decade.

According to the state Department of Health Services, 598 babies were born addicted in 2015. That's up from 142 in 2006.

The highest rates are up North, in Vilas, Ashland and Iron counties.

Children get NAS when their mothers actively use drugs during pregnancy.

Treating newborns with the condition is difficult on both the child and the nurse.

"Even for our nursing staff, you know because [the babies] are so irritable," said Sarah Walder, a neonatal nurse practitioner at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. "Sometimes we have to, you know, if a nurse has a baby like that for a day, we might have to give the baby to another nurse the next day."

But Walder doesn't want to point blame at the mothers when it comes to the syndrome.

"We don't want to make this a punitive thing for moms," she said. "For the most part, most moms love their babies and really want to do what's right for them. But it's a very powerful addiction."

NAS is treatable, but there is still little data on long term effects