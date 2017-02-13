Mosinee students learn warning signs of teen suicide

A presentation was held for eighth graders at Mosinee Middle School to educate them about the warning signs of teen suicide.

Robert Grzadzielewski is a guidance counselor at the school and was in charge of the presentation.

Students were presented with facts and myths about suicide.

They were also informed of several local resources in case they are having a crisis.

While it's a tough topic to talk about, Grzadzielewski said it's something that kids need to know about.

"I'm one counselor for over 750 students, so I'm not in the hallways. I don't get to see everything," he said. "Give them the tools they need in order to see the warning signs out in the hallways and bring it to [an] adult's attention."

He said that every day, 5,400 students between 7th and 12th grade try to take their own lives.