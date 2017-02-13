Police: campus attacker dorm visitor

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities say a teenager who attacked pedestrians near a UW-Madison residence hall Saturday had been visiting someone at a dormitory prior to the violence.

UW-Madison Police officials say 18-year old Isaac Ziegler of Marshall was arrested near the Porter Boathouse on campus, but only after Ziegler continued to resist despite a taser being deployed, and had to be tackled by an officer.

Police spokesperson Marc Lovicott says Ziegler was a campus visitor, but began to assault passersby early Saturday evening near Slichter Residence Hall.

"At one point, an individual was tackled, or got into a wrestling match with him," Lovicott says. "That person was able to get away and get into the nearby residence hall, and blocked himself in by the locked door, until police could arrive."

Lovicott says investigators believe Ziegler was under the influence of a substance, possibly hallucinogenic drugs. He says victims and the responding police officers received medical care, as did Ziegler.

Ziegler remains jailed. Authorities say he may appear in Dane County court Tuesday for the purposes of bail.