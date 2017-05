COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The former owner of 'Misty the Dog' pleaded no contest on Monday to mistreatment.

56-year-old Terri Lynn Benson was charged with mistreatment of animals after three young hunters found Misty inside of a bag with severe head wounds in January, 2016.

Benson had admitted to hitting the black lab multiple times with a hammer. The court ordered a pre-sentencing investigation.

Misty healed and was living with a new family Portage.

She passed away at the end of 2016.