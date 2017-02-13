Local school district calls for change on school year's start date law

The Wausau School District wants the ability to change the school year's start date. Right now, it's a state law that schools in Wisconsin can't begin until after September 1.

Monday night, the board voted unanimously to call on state lawmakers to leave the decision up to individual schools instead.

"I imagine there will be some years where starting before September first would be useful," said Wausau School Board President Lance Trollop. "In any event we think it's something each school district should decide on their own."

There has been discussion in the state senate on changing the law. The school board says this was their chance to give their opinion.