Wausau neighborhood group discusses recent police raid

A Wausau neighborhood group called the Westies met Monday night to discuss a recent gun and drug raid. More than a dozen people gathered at the Wausau Labor Temple to discuss what they can do to keep the community safe.



This follows a recent police raid where 19 guns and various drugs were seized on North 16th Avenue.



Police say an area resident provided information that led to that investigation, which is the kind of communication they hope for.

"The ability to communicate with citizens about things that are going on and for them to share information with the police department is key," said Officer Nate Stetzer. "And it's really essential to police work."



Officer Stetzer also says that the illegal activity found in the raid is not new to Wausau, but he hopes that more community involvement will combat it in the future.