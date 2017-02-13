Monday Sports Report: Newman girls upset Wausau West in non-conf - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Monday Sports Report: Newman girls upset Wausau West in non-conference showdown

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Here are Monday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

BOYS BASKETBALL
   Edgar 50, Prentice 31
   Mosinee 82, Newman Catholic 59
   Owen-Withee 51, Thorp 47
   Stratford 69, Athens 41
   Wausau East 79, D.C. Everest 72
   Wautoma 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 50
   Westfield 70, Port Edwards 67
   

GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Amherst 71, Nekoosa 41
   Colby 51, Granton 7
   Gilman 66, Greenwood 38
   Lakeland 53, Antigo 29
   Loyal 60, Owen-Withee 48
   Marathon 66, Mosinee 43
   Merrill 54, La Crosse Logan 49
   McDonell Central 54, Thorp 28
   Neillsville 43, Columbus Catholic 36
   Newman Catholic 50, Wausau West 44
   Wisconsin rapids 35, Reedsburg 34
   Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Prentice 46

