UPDATE: Marion couple killed in logging truck crash

Posted:
By ShirJia Bielefeld, Wake Up Wisconsin Producer
TOWN OF GRANT, Wis. (WAOW) -

An elderly couple from Marion died when their car was hit by a logging truck in an intersection of County Highway G, the Shawano County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.

The crash that killed Ireneo Gonzalez, 77, and Soila Gonzalez, 76, happened about 4 p.m. Monday in the Town of Grant, the sheriff's department said. The driver of the truck, a 57-year-old Bowler man, was not hurt. The victims were traveling westbound on Leopolis Road at the time of the crash.

No other details were released.

