Flu cases increase in Wisconsin county

Eau Claire County has an increase in residents being hospitalized for the flu.

Kay Bogumill, a public health nurse with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said at least 24 people were hospitalized this flu season, and there has been an increase in cases the past two weeks. Bogumill said those numbers on are track with past years but said it still is not too late to get the flu shot. To stop the spread of the virus, health officials said the best thing for those with the flu is to stay home.

"Stay home, and stay away from people at least 24 to 48 hours after the fever subsides," Bogumill said. "That'll keep it from spreading."

She said this is also the season for stomach illnesses, like norovirus. Symptoms include nausea and vomiting. Unlike the flu, norovirus does not have a vaccine, so Bogumill said the best way to stay safe is to frequently wash hands with soap and water.

"It is also very easy to pick up if someone touches a doorknob or a light switch, or someone who has had it shaking their hands," Bogumill said. "It is very easily transmissible."

The health department recommended cleaning surfaces that could be infected with a bleach-based solution. Bogumill said if anyone has norovirus,that person should wash the soiled clothes and linens immediately and tumble dry to kill the virus.