Wisconsin bakery caters to Valentine's critics - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin bakery caters to Valentine's critics

Posted:
FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) -

A Wisconsin bakery is helping those who don't share the love this Valentine's Day.

Tamara's the Cake Guru in Appleton and Oshkosh put unique messages on cookies.

The cookies read “LOVE STINKS,” and “NETFLIX IS MY LOVE.”

They said it caters to people that might not be a fan of this.

So far the anti-Valentine's cookies have been a hit.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.