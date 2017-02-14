5 arrested in Forest County drug bust

Five people were arrested after a Feb. 1 drug bust in Forest County in which deputies seized a "large amount" of marijuana, hash oil and prescription pills, the sheriff's department said Tuesday.

Police searched the house of Christopher and Caleb Leach on the 500 block of North Prospect Avenue in Crandon after "multiple controlled buys" were made, officials said in a press release.

Christopher Leach, 22, Caleb Leach, 18, Larry Swanson, 25, Skyler Hennes, 21, and Charli Brownell, 25, were arrested on multiple drug charges, including possession of prescription pills without a prescription. investigators said.

Christopher Leach is charged with five felonies, including manufacturing and delivery of marijuana, according to online Forest County court records. Hennes and Brownell are each charged with two misdemeanor drug charges, including possession of marijuana.

As of Tuesday, no charges had been filed against Caleb Leach and Swanson, online court records indicate.

A 17-year-old girl, who was also in the house, was referred to the district attorney on adult charges, the sheriff's department said.

