Central Wisconsin village tops 'safest cities' list

One central Wisconsin village has made the cut when it comes to safety.

The Village of Kronenwetter is ranked at number six on the Safe Wise Safest Cities in Wisconsin list.

The report released Tuesday lists the top 100 safest cities in the state based on FBI Crime Report statistics from 2015 along with population data.

The list shows violent crimes per 1,000 people, as well as property crimes per 1,000.

Check out the list to see what other cities made the cut.