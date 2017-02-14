Hospital war in Minocqua heats up; Howard Young to expand

Just weeks after Marshfield Clinic announced it would build a new 12-bed hospital in town, the existing hospital unveiled what it called a multi-phased, multi-million-dollar renovation and expansion project.

Howard Young Medical Center said Tuesday the first phase would begin June 1 so the hospital "remains a viable choice for associates to work, clinicians to practice and patients to choose for their care."

The plan includes extensive renovation of existing space plus new construction for hospital and ambulatory care services, said Debra Standridge, regional president for Ascension, which owns the more than 70-year-old hospital.

Lakeland Memorial Hospital opened in July 1954. The current hospital - the Howard Young Medical Center - opened in February 1977 following a $20 million donation from Young, who loved the northwoods.

In late January, Marshfield Clinic said it would build a new 72,000 square-foot hospital attached to its clinic in town with a surgical center and emergency department. It would be located about two minutes away from Howard Young.

According to officials at Ascension, their renovation plan has nothing to do with Marshfield's move.

"This does not ride on the heels of what Marshfield announced," said Debra Standridge, president of Ascension's North region. "We have been engaged in this for over a year."

No cost estimate was released.

Dr. William Melms, Marshfield Clinic's regional medical director, said Howard Young is an aging facility that needs significant upgrades. "This is why we are excited about our plans to meet the health care needs of the next generation through our new state-of-the-art modern hospital that will combine the latest technology with our nearly 60 world-class physicians who currently provide care to the Minocqua community - all under one roof."

In Wisconsin, Ascension, the largest non-profit health system in the U.S. and the world's largest Catholic health system, operates 24 hospitals and hundreds of related health care facilities that employ more than 23,500 workers.

Marshfield Clinic and Howard Young Medical Center worked together for decades.