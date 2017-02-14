Trump signs bill undoing oil, gas reporting rule - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Trump signs bill undoing oil, gas reporting rule

Posted:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

President Donald Trump is promising to create jobs as he signs legislation rolling back a regulation from the Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.

Trump on Tuesday signed legislation striking down a rule that requires oil and gas companies to disclose payments to the U.S. or foreign governments for commercial development.

Trump said the legislation was part of an effort to bring back jobs "big league."

Trump said, "We're bringing them back at the plant level. We're bringing them back at the mine level. The energy jobs are coming back."

