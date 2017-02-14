9 Valentine's Day deals to enjoy with or without a partner

Not everyone loves Valentine's Day. But whether you're in a couple or celebrating the single life - here are some deals of which you can take advantage.

Auntie Anne's Pretzels will be offering buy-one, get-one heart shaped Original and Cinnamon Sugar pretzels to all My Pretzel Perk members.

Want a free burrito? At participating Qdoba restaurants on Valentine's Day, guests who purchase one entrée and share a kiss with a friend, significant other, or even their cell phone will receive a second entrée (of equal or lesser value) for free. No coupon required!

It's cold, but never too cold for ice cream cake! You can try a new Choco Brownie Blizzard Cupid Cake from Dairy Queen. Serves two and starts at $9.99.

I ‘donut’ know what I’d do without you! Heart-shaped donuts are available at Dunkin’ Donuts.

And for your caffeine fix, stop by Starbucks for a Molten Chocolate Latte, Molten Chocolate Frappuccino Blended Beverage, and Molten Hot Chocolate.

Stopping for gas at your local Kwik Trip? Don’t forget to pick up a free Hershey’s-brand candy bar from Kwik Trip! Just text VALENTINE to 77887 to get the offer. Limit one. Offer good 2/14/17 only, while supplies last.

If you're looking for a Valentine’s Day Buffet, try Golden Corral. Weekend buffet prices apply.

Whether you're alone or celebrating a romance who doesn't want a heart shaped pizza? Pick up a heart-shaped pizza from Papa Murphy’s for $8.

Pizza Hut is also offering a Valentine Bundle which includes a one-topping, heart-shaped pizza and your choice of dessert for $13.99.

Know of any other Valentine's Day deals? Let us know!