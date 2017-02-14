Wausau outdoor ice rinks temporarily close - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau outdoor ice rinks temporarily close

By Justine Braun
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

The City of Wausau closed ice rinks Tuesday, citing unseasonably warm weather and deteriorating ice conditions.

The City of Wausau ice rinks and warming houses on the 400 Block, Marathon Park outdoor rink and the Riverview School rink closed until further notice, Robert Stephens, Operations Manager of Wausau and Marathon County Parks, said.

Outdoor rinks will be closed until further notice and the Parks Department said the public should stay off the rinks for safety.

For more information contact the Park Office at 715-261-1550.

