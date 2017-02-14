Bucks' Parker has "successful" surgery on torn ACL - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Bucks' Parker has "successful" surgery on torn ACL

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
MILWAUKEE (WAOW) -

Bucks forward Jabari Parker underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair the torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced.

Parker suffered the injury in a game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, Feb. 8. An MRI the following day revealed a tear in the same ACL he injured in December of 2014.

Parker is expected to miss about 12 months of basketball action. The Bucks said a timetable for his return to basketball activity will be "established at a later date."

The surgery was performed at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo. 

