Bucks' Parker has "successful" surgery on torn ACL

Bucks forward Jabari Parker underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair the torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced.

Parker suffered the injury in a game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, Feb. 8. An MRI the following day revealed a tear in the same ACL he injured in December of 2014.

Parker is expected to miss about 12 months of basketball action. The Bucks said a timetable for his return to basketball activity will be "established at a later date."

The surgery was performed at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo.