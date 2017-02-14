$90K in phones, equipment stolen from Monroe RadioShack

MONROE (WKOW) -- Monroe Police say five people are suspected of stealing about $90,000 in cell phones and other equipment from a RadioShack store in Monroe.

Police say a witness called around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday to tell them someone was burglarizing the store at 301 6th Avenue. The witness said they saw five people, dressed in black and with concealed faces, running out of the Radio Shack carrying items and then leaving in two vehicles.

The witness followed the vehicles while calling 911. Monroe police say its officers and Green County deputies found them and began a high-speed pursuit of the suspects, with the sheriff's office eventually putting down spike strips that deflated the tires of one vehicle being chased.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee kept driving for about a mile on flattened tires until stopping near the intersection of State Highway 11 and County Highway G. Officers caught the driver of a Jeep, 18-year-old Alexis Marilyn Beyer, of Aurora, IL. Three other suspects fled from the Jeep into farm fields and are still at large tonight.

A Kia sedan kept going east on Highway 11 through Broadhead and eventually into Rock County. At one point, Monroe Police say the people in the sedan threw out a bag, which was later found to contain cell phones stolen from the Radio Shack store. Officers were finally able to deflate this car's tires in Janesville and four people were arrested. That includes the driver, 21-year-old Diamond Rikki Madison, of Aurora, IL. The other three are 25-year-old Michael Lavell Bush Jr., of Aurora, IL; 21-year-old Tynario Rashard Brown, of Aurora, IL; and 18-year-old Kneirah V. Johnson, of Montgomery, IL.