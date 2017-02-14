Judge rules refugee living in Dane Co. can proceed with lawsuit anonymously

MADISON (WKOW) -- A federal judge says a Syrian refugee living in Dane County who filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban can continue without revealing his name.

The man and his attorneys asked for anonymity because he feared for the safety of his wife and three-year-old daughter, who are still living in Aleppo, Syria.

Federal District Judge William Conley ruled Tuesday the man's right to protect his family outweighed the public's interest in his name. A complaint filed by the attorneys Monday says the man had been imprisoned and tortured by military regimes before being granted asylum in the U.S.

After being granted asylum last May, attorneys say the man applied for asylum for his wife and three-year-old daughter in hopes of reuniting with them in the United States. However, one of the attorneys explained to 27 News they believe processing of asylum applications was halted with the Trump administration's signing of an executive order on January 27 temporarily stopping travel from seven majority-Muslim countries and suspending Syrian refugees from entering the U.S..

While a federal court ruling has temporarily stopped the executive order from being implemented, the attorneys believe that particular ruling only applies to ports of entry into the country. They believe asylum applications may not be moving forward right now.

Judge Conley ordered defendants to answer questions about the application's status by Friday at noon.