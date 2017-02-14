Wausau gift shop hustles to meet Valentine's Day demand - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau gift shop hustles to meet Valentine's Day demand

By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

With Valentine's Day comes millions of deliveries across the country.

For Evolutions In Design in Wausau, each gift box and bouquet is arranged with care.

"We're doing everything from flowers to plants to gift baskets," said the store's owner, Randy Verhasselt. "People are picking stuff out of the store and we're putting it in a little gift box kind of thing with fresh flowers."

With nearly 300 deliveries, the store had their hands full, both inside and out on the road.

"Hectic," said employee David Walbecq, who spent the day in a delivery truck. "Very busy, just a lot of driving around delivering flowers."

The shop hired nine extra workers to help keep up with the demand.

Regardless of how many deliveries made or flowers cut, to the crew the task didn't feel like work.

"It does feel really good that we work this hard and it is making people happy," said Verhasselt.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to spend an average of $140 on Valentine's Day gifts this year. 

