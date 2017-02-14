UPDATE: Body found in Wausau identified

UPDATE: A body found Tuesday at Big Bull Falls Park in downtown Wausau is that of 50-year-old Scott Novak, according to a news release from the Wausau Police Department.

The person who called police to report the Wausau man's death, said they knew Novak, and had seen him drinking heavily the night before his body was discovered, according to the news release. Police said his death does not appear to be suspicious.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday afternoon on Novak in Madison. The results of that autopsy found no obvious cause of death, but toxicology results are pending and expected in a couple weeks, police said.

Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.

-------------------------------------------------------

A body was found at Big Bull Falls Park in Downtown Wausau early Tuesday morning.

Wausau Police Lt. Mark Pankow said the department received a call at around 7:30 a.m. from people who knew the 50-year-old man, and had seen him the night before.

Pankow said that at this time, the death does not appear to be suspicious.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.