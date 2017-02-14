Hearing pushed back for Antigo mother who went missing with her two children

The Antigo mother who went missing with her two children in South Dakota appeared in Langlade County Court Monday via video monitor.

A judge pushed Cathy Brown's initial hearing to next month, because Brown and her lawyer have not spoken yet.

Brown is being held at Langlade County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond, and is ordered to have no contact with her children or the children's father.

She's charged with a felony for interfering with a custody order.

The children are currently in the care of their father.

