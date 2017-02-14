Hearing pushed back for Antigo mother who went missing with her - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Hearing pushed back for Antigo mother who went missing with her two children

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Antigo mother who went missing with her two children in South Dakota appeared in Langlade County Court Monday via video monitor.

A judge pushed Cathy Brown's initial hearing to next month, because Brown and her lawyer have not spoken yet. 

Brown is being held at Langlade County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond, and is ordered to have no contact with her children or the children's father.

She's charged with a felony for interfering with a custody order.

The children are currently in the care of their father. 

