Wausau couple in their 90's share their love story

On most nights you can find Jim and Fran Rutherford running their supper club, Avenue Lounge on Grand Ave. in Wausau. It's a business they've owned for 23 years.

While they may be in their 90's now, their love story dates back more than five decades.

"I was a sales manager for a company and she had a bar, cocktail lounge in Clintonville," said Jim. "I used to bring my salesman there and that's where we met."

Shortly after, the two began dating.

"We've been together 50 years," said Jim. "Second time around for both of us."

While they've spent more than five decades together, it wasn't love at first sight. At first, Fran saw him as just another salesman.

"No, I was scared of him," said Fran. "He kept coming back."

Jim didn't give up pursuing Fran. He credits dancing with what brought them together.

"I loved to dance, and she was a terrific dancer, so I asked her to dance," said Jim. "I fell in love with her and I'm still in love with her more than ever."

The couple said the key to success is both people giving and taking.

"She's always there for me," said Jim. "And I'm always there for her."

The two spent most of those five decades dating. Finally, in 2009 for legal reasons they decided to finally tie the knot.