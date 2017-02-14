Lambeau Field regular named 19th member of Packers Fan Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Lifelong Green Bay Packers fan Frank Lamping who’s battling Stage 4 prostate cancer is the newest member of the team’s Fan Hall of Fame.

The Union Grove man calls it a dream come true.

Lamping, 60, was chosen by fans to be the 19th inductee into the Fan Hall of Fame. Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy made the announcement Tuesday at Lambeau Field, after Lamping’s community rallied behind him in a way the Packers have never seen before.

Lamping was nominated by his friend, Don Schauf. Schauf wrote an essay describing how Lamping put off cancer surgery to maintain his perfect attendance record at Lambeau Field.

Fans may recognize Lamping as a fixture at the south end of the stadium. His friends call him “Jumbotron” because he’s often featured on the video boards.

“Beyond his devotion to the team, what qualifies Frank as the ultimate ambassador for the Packers is the way he embodies the Packers Way. Frank continues to battle cancer, but at the same time has not wavered in his devotion to his community just as he has not wavered in his devotion to the Packers. He has not slowed in his volunteering or enthusiasm for life. Frank truly embodies all that is good about the Green Bay Packers and is unquestionably deserving of a position in the Fan Hall of Fame,” reads Schauf’s essay.

In the moments before the announcement was made at Lambeau Field, there was no question which of the ten finalists had the home field advantage. He had his own cheering section.

“Go Frank Go!”

That support — the culmination of a community’s passion — produced a winner. A lifelong Packers fan and season ticket holder, Lamping was moved to tears.

“I have so many people to thank but especially on Valentine’s Day,” he said, choking up. “I want to thank my beautiful wife, Andrea.”

Lamping, battling cancer which has spread to his bones, also admitted that a chartered bus full of 50 friends, and dozens more who drove, went a little beyond the Packers allotment of nine guests.

“Just now the guard must have waved everybody in,” he said, causing another eruption of cheers, “so I apologize to the media room, I’m sorry I brought this rowdy crowd here.”

“Frank’s very sick right now, and he wanted this in the worst way, and you can see evidence by the number of people here supporting him that this is very important to all of us, not just to Frank,” Schauf told us.

Friends from Union Grove say despite his illness, Lamping remains a pillar in the community, the first to volunteer when help is needed. On game days, he’s always the first fan in the stadium.

“They call him ‘Lambeau Frank.’ The people that work here, they know him, they love him, too, and he catches the field goals before the game, hands them to little kids who throw them back out on the field. He’s this kind of guy,” friend Bill Grise described.

A guy who’s name will live on at Lambeau Field forever.

In addition to the honor, Lamping receives four club seats to a 2017 home game, a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate, and a road trip for two to a 2017 away game.

Frank’s name will be featured in the Packers Hall of Fame.

“All these great fans that we have,” Lamping said, “to me it is, oh, I’m in heaven.”

Online voting for the Fan Hall of Fame was conducted between Jan. 1 and 30. More than 60,000 votes were cast, according to the Packers.

Here’s the full list of finalists: