Tuesday Sports Report: Stratford wrestling qualifies for team state once again

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Stratford is heading to the team state wrestling tournament for the second straight year after a dominating performance at Tuesday's sectionals. The Tigers handled Coleman 45-22 in the sectional semifinals before shutting out Weyauwega-Fremont 50-0 in the finals. 

Marshfield, Antigo and Wautoma/Wild Rose all lost in last night's sectionals. For full results, click here.

Individual sectionals are on Saturday, with the individual tournament on February 23, 24 and 25 and the team state tournament beginning March 2.

BOYS BASKETBALL
   Almond-Bancroft 71, Menominee Indian 59
   Antigo 63, Medford Area 62
   Auburndale 63, Nekoosa 24
   Edgar 52, Phillips 42
   Lakeland 70, Tomahawk 60
   Middleton 96, Stevens Point 66
   Mosinee 79, Northland Pines 54
   Owen-Withee 75, Gilman 43
   Rhinelander 70, Marshfield 48
   Rosholt 88, Bowler 62
   Stanley-Boyd 58, Osseo-Fairchild 54
   Thorp 57, Fall Creek 50
   Wild Rose 55, Tigerton 37
   Wisconsin Valley Luth. 56, Abbotsford 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Abbotsford 46, Edgar 41
   Amherst 54, Weyauwega-Fremont 15
   Iola-Scandinavia 40, Pacelli 30
   Neillsville 68, Greenwood 31
   Newman Catholic 77, Wausau East 74, OT
   Port Edwards 47, Marion 38
   Tigerton 46, Wild Rose 45
   Tri-County 79, Gresham Community 46
   Wittenberg-Birnamwood 65, Manawa 12

BOYS HOCKEY - REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
   Lakeland 5, Tomahawk 2
   Marshfield 3, Black River Falls 2
   East Merrill 3, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 2, OT

