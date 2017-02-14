Tuesday Sports Report: Stratford wrestling qualifies for team state once again

Stratford is heading to the team state wrestling tournament for the second straight year after a dominating performance at Tuesday's sectionals. The Tigers handled Coleman 45-22 in the sectional semifinals before shutting out Weyauwega-Fremont 50-0 in the finals.

Marshfield, Antigo and Wautoma/Wild Rose all lost in last night's sectionals. For full results, click here.

Individual sectionals are on Saturday, with the individual tournament on February 23, 24 and 25 and the team state tournament beginning March 2.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Almond-Bancroft 71, Menominee Indian 59

Antigo 63, Medford Area 62

Auburndale 63, Nekoosa 24

Edgar 52, Phillips 42

Lakeland 70, Tomahawk 60

Middleton 96, Stevens Point 66

Mosinee 79, Northland Pines 54

Owen-Withee 75, Gilman 43

Rhinelander 70, Marshfield 48

Rosholt 88, Bowler 62

Stanley-Boyd 58, Osseo-Fairchild 54

Thorp 57, Fall Creek 50

Wild Rose 55, Tigerton 37

Wisconsin Valley Luth. 56, Abbotsford 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Abbotsford 46, Edgar 41

Amherst 54, Weyauwega-Fremont 15

Iola-Scandinavia 40, Pacelli 30

Neillsville 68, Greenwood 31

Newman Catholic 77, Wausau East 74, OT

Port Edwards 47, Marion 38

Tigerton 46, Wild Rose 45

Tri-County 79, Gresham Community 46

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 65, Manawa 12