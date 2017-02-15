Rumor the German Shepherd wins best in show at Westminster Kennel Club dog show

Rumor the German Shepherd wins best in show at Westminster Kenne - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Rumor has it -- literally.

The 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show's Best in Show went to a female German Shepherd from the Herding Group named "Rumor."

"It's unbelievable," Rumor's owner, Kent Boyles, said Tuesday night just moments after the win was announced at Madison Square Garden in midtown Manhattan Tuesday night.

When asked what Rumor's plans are, Boyles said, "She's going to be relaxing for a while, and finding an appropriate husband. There will be puppies in the future."

