Religious freedom could top Sessions civil rights priorities

By SADIE GURMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Some conservative Christians expect the Justice Department under new Attorney General Jeff Sessions will reposition itself as a champion of religious freedom.

It would be a welcome change for religious conservatives who say their concerns were marginalized under the Obama administration in favor of First Amendment and LGBT issues.

As a former Republican senator, Sessions argued that the separation of church and state is unconstitutional and that religious expression is paramount.

With that in mind, experts say the Justice Department could insert itself into more religious-related cases. An example is the high-school football coach fired for praying on the field after games.

Sessions could bring changes throughout the Justice Department. But the civil rights division is traditionally subject to the most radical shifts when new administrations take over.