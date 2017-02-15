Bull escapes livestock auction show in New York - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

JACKSON, N.Y. (AP) -- Authorities in New York are searching for a bull that escaped a livestock auction show.

WTEN-TV reports that the bull's owner was unloading the animal from a trailer outside a livestock barn in Cambridge when it sprinted away Tuesday night. Police say the bull was almost hit by a car in the street.

Cambridge police and New York State Police are currently searching for the animal.

Authorities are warning people to stay away from the bull because it's agitated.

